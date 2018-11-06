Why is weight so important?
Everyone seems to be obsessing about it, talking about it, reading about it, losing it, gaining it or just plain ignoring it. It has been the basis of multimillion- (and even billion-) dollar industries, the tide behind societal phenomena ranging from “fat-shaming” to “body acceptance,” and the driving force for many initiatives, policies, coalitions and movements. We are so enthralled, in fact, that weight has become tightly entangled with our idea of health, happiness and even self-worth.
And it’s no secret why. Magazine covers tout images of rock-hard bodies attached to radiant, smiling faces, news headlines scream the latest study connecting being overweight with increasing rates of heart disease, diabetes and death, and newsfeeds have become an array of reposted blogs, articles and celebrity testimonies all claiming to have unearthed the secret to success.
We have been led to believe that losing weight will make us healthier and happier. By this logic, we should be able to conclude that all large-bodied people are in ill health, all “normal-bodied” people are in good health (and happy), and losing weight — by any means necessary — puts us on the fast track to feeling better. But, of course, this isn’t the case. So, is weight really the problem? Perhaps it’s time to re-think how we view weight: as a symptom of a problem rather than the problem itself. Then this begs the question: Is this a clinical problem or a cultural one?
Weight is a complex issue. It is not simply the result of lack of willpower or poor choices, but rather a complicated web of factors including genetics, lifestyle, socioeconomic status, infrastructure, societal influences, health care, industry, policy and lobbying, to name a few. Processed food has become cheaper and more heavily marketed. It is not safe for some people to walk or bike to their most frequented destinations. Many are using their hands at work to punch a computer keyboard rather than for physical labor. We are so much busier and yet far more sedentary than ever before.
As our nation’s collective weight continues to increase, so, too, do our rates of heart disease and diabetes. Many have been told that losing weight will decrease their risk of falling victim to one of these diseases. But is it really the weight that’s causing our hearts to fail and our blood sugars to rise, or is it the same conglomeration of factors causing our weight to go up? What if weight is actually in the same category as heart disease and diabetes?
I believe the acceptance of the idea that being “overweight” causes ill health is causing us to become even more unhealthy. In an effort to slim down, people are turning to unregulated supplements, fancy combinations of shakes and other concoctions, overly intensive workout regimens and obscene diet plans to lose weight. But if it’s not the weight that’s causing us to be “unhealthy,” choosing an unhealthy means by which to lose weight will only compound the problem.
Even if there were enough evidence to support weight loss as a treatment for, or as a preventative measure against, certain diseases, this does not leave any space for the impact of the actual process of losing weight. Many people who have dieted or undergone a weight loss attempt will tell you that this is an incredibly mentally taxing process. And then, because 95 percent of people who lose weight conventionally will gain it back, there is the experience of feeling like a failure for doing so — not to mention the well-documented negative physiological impact of yo-yoing weight. At the end of all this, is anyone really better off?
For some reason, we have lost sight of the fact that nutrition and physical activity are therapies. The purpose of balanced eating and joyful movement is to provide you with the energy you need to put your best self into all the other important things you do to contribute to the world.
Imagine all that we could accomplish as a collective society if we spent less energy on counting calories and losing pounds and more energy on becoming better parents, better employees and better people. Imagine what would happen if you chose food based on its ability to fuel you and make your body and your mind feel good. Imagine how much more valuable and powerful you would feel for treating your body well in appreciation for all the important things it does for you and not because you are trying to coax it into a smaller jean size.
The bottom line is we simply do not know enough about the relationship between body weight and health. If obesity truly is a disease, that means that it is not the cause of ill health but rather just a symptom of a much larger issue. It’s not until we start thinking about it as such that we can work toward treating it in a way that will leave us better off than we were when we started.
Greek salad
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced into ¼-inch cubes
- 1 medium cucumber, cut into ¼-inch slices and quartered
- 1 small red onion, diced
- ½ cup Kalamata olives, drained
- 1 cup fresh feta cheese, cubed
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ½ tablespoon dried oregano
- ½ tablespoon dried basil
Directions
Combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion, olives and feta cheese in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, oregano and basil and whisk until oil and vinegar are well-combined into a dressing. Pour dressing over salad and mix until vegetables are evenly coated in dressing.
Note: To serve as a main dish, we recommend adding quinoa and grilled chicken.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 270 calories, 8 g fat, 7 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 470 mg sodium
Fruit salsa with cinnamon sugar tortilla chips
Makes: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
- ¼ cup canola oil
- Ground cinnamon
- 2 to 4 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple
- 1 cup strawberries, finely chopped
- 4 kiwi, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 medium orange, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (fresh or jarred)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Brush tortillas with oil. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, to taste. Cut each tortilla into wedges of six or eight using a pizza cutter and spread in a single layer over baking sheet(s). Bake at 350 degrees for five to 10 minutes, or until desired crispness is reached.
While tortilla chips are baking, prepare fruit salsa. In a medium mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Add about one teaspoon of sugar and mix thoroughly. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 240 calories, 10 g fat, 5 g protein, 36 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 160 mg sodium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.