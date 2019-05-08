Looking for a new taste or side dish at your next meal? Consider trying farro, an ancient grain that has made a comeback and is now more readily found at grocery stores and on restaurant menus.
Last week, I gave my co-workers the opportunity to taste-test farro and amaranth, another ancient grain. The purpose of this taste-test was to encourage my co-workers to discuss how we might encourage others to try new grains and cooking methods to expand their palate.
An ancient grain is defined as a grain that has been around for centuries, yet still maintains the original genetics, has a smaller carbon footprint than modern or modified grains grown in mass quantity or is considered heirloom based on the history they represent and country of origin. Many of the ancient grains have gone unnoticed by Western civilization, but as the world becomes smaller people are being influenced by more diverse food culture. Hence, ancient grains are becoming more popular and available.
Whether a grain is considered ancient or not it can be categorized as a “grain” (seed of a grass plant) or “pseudo-grain” (seed of a non-grass plant). As with any grain we consume, the nutritional value, taste and texture can be influenced by milling and preparation. To get the most benefit from any grain it is best to use the whole grain version, which means the “seed” still contains its bran, germ and endosperm.
So, why should you try an ancient grain? My answer is: why not? There are about a dozen different ancient grains readily available including quinoa, teff, sorghum, millet, kamut (Khorasan wheat), freekeh, bulgur, barley, amaranth and farro (which encompasses einkorn, spelt and emmer).
Farro has a nutty taste and an appealing golden-brown color, and can be bought in pearled or semi-pearled form. The cooking instructions are simple, just follow the instructions on the package. You can also find prepackaged farro that already had seasoning and vegetables included if you’re wary about how to incorporate it into your meal. Farro can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator for several days.
According to the USDA Nutrient Database, farro is a nutritional powerhouse. A quarter cup provides 170 calories, six grams protein, 34 grams carbohydrate, five grams of fiber, one gram of fat, 60 milligrams magnesium and almost one milligram of iron.
Here are two recipes to try. Enjoy the flavor, texture and nutrition of an ancient grain!
Farro coconut stir-fry
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked farro
- 1 cup thawed, shelled edamame (whole, immature soybeans)
- 1 cup cooked or canned pinto beans
- ⅓ cup craisins
- 1 cup light coconut milk
- ½ cup walnuts
Directions
Place cooked farro in a large saute pan. Add the rest of ingredients and cook on medium heat, stirring frequently until it starts to simmer, then remove from heat.
You can add roasted brussels sprouts or cilantro for additional flavor and color. If more moisture is preferred, you can use the entire can of coconut milk.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 310 calories, 14 g fat, 10 g protein, 37 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 200 mg sodium
Farro with wild mushrooms and herbs
Makes: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups semi-pearled farro
- Kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cups assorted fresh mushrooms (such as chanterelle, porcini, lobster, maitake and crimini) cut into one-inch pieces
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, cut into half-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
Directions
Cook farro in boiling salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, let cool and set aside.
Heat olive oil in large heavy skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Working in batches, add a single layer of mushrooms to the skillet. Cook, turning once, until crisp and cooked through, four to five minutes. Transfer to a plate; season with salt and pepper.
Bring broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add farro and heat through. Season farro with salt and pepper. Add butter and stir vigorously to combine and create a creamy texture. Add mushrooms, parsley, chives and thyme; stir just to evenly incorporate. Serve immediately.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 230 calories, 9 g fat, 8 g protein, 32 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 280 mg sodium.
