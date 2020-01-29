Jill Johnson Henscheid: Feeling sluggish? Drink your water!

I’m writing this article in the middle of the afternoon, sitting at my desk in a warm office. The snow is falling outside. I’m feeling tired and having a hard time staying focused.
Maybe I should get a snack? Hmmm … I’m not hungry.
Chocolate? Too sweet.
Coffee? Already had some this morning.
Stretch my legs? Tried it already.
Maybe I’m thirsty? I’ve tried everything else and nothing seems to wake me up, so let’s give that a try.
A few sips later and guess what? I feel better. Why didn’t I drink the water first? That would have saved a lot of trial and error and this article would already be finished.
Water is often called the “forgotten nutrient” because, well, it’s just water. Even though we can’t survive without fluids, plain water often takes a back seat on our task list.
I’ve heard many reasons as to why people don’t drink plain water. Common complaints include it doesn’t have “flavor” or tastes “weird,” that people can’t overcome the taste difference between city water and well water, and the list goes on. But does water really need to have a flavor? Water is water, right? Water is the flavor of water. Nothing to compare it to because this fluid that keeps us functioning is unique and like no other fluid. We need to drink it every day to stay healthy. So, let’s look at what we need and why.
Most adults need to consume about 6 to 8 cups of water each day, which is equivalent to about 1.5 to 2 liters. Some people may need a little more or a less water based on size, activity level, health needs or other individual factors. If your curiosity is piqued, jot down your average weight and cut it in half — this is the approximate number of ounces of total fluid you should consume each day, and plain water should make up at least half of that.
The benefits of water include temperature regulation, digestion and absorption, cushioning joints, flushing waste from the body, and improving brain function, concentration, memory and alertness. Adequate water is also known to help identify hunger and fullness cues, moderate cravings and can help maintain a healthier weight.
So, what if you just don’t feel thirsty? Thirst cues can be affected by poor diet, medications, age, health conditions, environment and stress. Being practical about your water consumption and being aware of amounts you drink will give you a better idea of whether you’re getting enough. You can also use these tips to help evaluate your water intake:
- Track water intake for a set period (e.g., four hours, eight hours)
Quantify the amount you drink (e.g., small cup, measuring cup, ½ cup, 4 ounces)
What is your thirst level? (e.g., none, feel thirsty close to bedtime, after exercise)
What keeps you from drinking plain water? (e.g., taste, temperature, not used to it)
Drinking water is a healthy habit, but like so many other healthy habits it may take practice for it to be consistent. Try setting yourself a simple goal for the next week, such as allotting a specific time to drink water (e.g., drink 8 ounces of water at break time), or setting a water goal for the day (e.g. 4 cups daily for a week then increase to 5 cups a week).
If you’d like guidance and support in reaching your water goals or any other nutrition goals, call Gundersen Health System’s Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447.
Cucumber lemon lime orange water
You have free articles remaining.
Makes: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 cups water
- ½ lime
- ½ lemon
- ½ orange
- ¼ large cucumber
Directions
Cut lime, lemon, orange, and cucumber into thin slices.
Mix water and ingredients in a large serving pitcher. Refrigerate 4-6 hours. Serve over ice.
Nutrition analysis: None available. Infused water does not contain detectable calories, sugar, carbs, sodium, etc. unless the fruit is eaten.
Cinnamon orange water
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- 1 orange
- 1 stick cinnamon
Directions
Cut orange in thin slices.
Boil 4 cups of water in a tea kettle or microwave safe pitcher.
Add 1 cinnamon stick to hot water, set for 1 hour to steep cinnamon. Add 2-3 slices of orange to cinnamon water.
Pour over ice and serve
Nutrition analysis: None available. Infused water does not contain detectable calories, sugar, carbs, sodium, etc. unless the fruit is eaten.
Jill Johnson Henscheid is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.