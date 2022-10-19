Jill Johnson Henscheid: Spice up your palate and plate with herbs

Ever get in a rut with the same old flavor at mealtime? Does your dinner plate need some spark? Consider fresh herbs grown in your living space or on a window sill in your kitchen to provide you access to fresh flavor. If you’ve never considered growing herbs, don’t be intimidated — no need to be a master gardener or chef.

Growing an herb gardenStart with an herb and flavor that you enjoy and have tasted before – don’t grow it if you won’t use it.

Pot the herb plant in a large pot with potting mix to encourage growth. Herbs need soil that drains easily.

Herbs need a sunny spot to grow and regular watering but don’t overwater.

Your local greenhouse or garden store can help you choose a starter plant(s) and give you suggestions, recommend a potting mix and give you tips to best care for your plant(s).

How to use herbs

for the best flavorWhen adding herbs to your entrée or recipe, remember to use less if the herb is dried and more if using fresh herbs. A good rule of thumb:

1 Tbsp. fresh herbs or…

1 tsp. crumbled and dried herbs or…

¼ tsp. ground and dried herbs.

Add fresh herbs at the end of cooking time to capture their flavor but be careful not to overcook them.

Here are my top five herb pairings for my favorite dishes

1. Pair fresh basil leaves with slices of mozzarella and tomato then drizzle with olive oil.

2. Chop parsley and cilantro and mix with leafy greens for salad.

3. Add dill sprigs to baked salmon or wrap fresh salmon sprinkled with rosemary in foil and grill.

4. Sauté green beans with chives and olive oil.

5. Infuse ice water with honeydew melon, strawberries, and mint leaves.

Shrimp and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sauté

Makes 2 servings

6 oz. medium shrimp, cooked

2 jalapeno cheddar turkey sausage, pre-cooked

1 Tbsp. canola or olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh green onion, chopped (tops only)

Add oil to a 10 inch skillet. Place shrimp and sausage in heated skillet, cover and cook over medium heat until shrimp and sausage are lightly browned. Prior to serving, toss with cilantro and green onion. Serve with brown rice or vegetable.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 250 calories, 14g fat, 30g protein, 2g carbohydrate, 0g fiber, 780 mg sodium Cottage Cheese and Blackberry Parfait with Lime Zest

Makes 1 serving

½ cup 1% cottage cheese

¼ cup fresh blackberries

1 lime, zested

Add cottage cheese to parfait dish, top with fresh blackberries and zest lime zest. Serve cold.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 120 calories, 1.5g fat, 15g protein, 14g carbohydrate, 4g fiber, 460 mg sodium Jill Johnson Henscheid is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian