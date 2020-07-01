Jill Johnson: Lavender isn’t just for the garden

This spring, I grew lavender on my back patio and it’s beautiful. It is thriving and blooming, the bees love it and the plant even survived a hailstorm! Lavender scent has always been a favorite of mine, but I’ve been challenged by the drying process and storing it for later use — either the plant dies too soon (likely my fault) or I’ve lost interest due to more pressing yard projects. This year I am determined to successfully grow lavender. Here’s what I know about how to take lavender from your garden to your kitchen:
- Start with a healthy plant. Explore options at your local greenhouse or garden center.
- Know your zone by checking the American Horticulture Society Plant Heat – Zone Map.
- Decide whether you want to grow it a planter, garden or flower bed. Soil matters.
- Lavender likes sun and not too much water. Let it dry between watering.
- Give your lavender plant room to “breathe” and drain or it may rot. Beware of decorative planters that don’t have drainage holes.
- Harvest or cut lavender stalks in the morning — this retains natural oil and fragrance.
- Hang your lavender stalks upside down in a cool, dry place or let dry on racks in full sun.
- Start with a simple recipe or use it sparingly if you’re new to the flavor.
- I rubbed the lavender flowers between my hands and used a pestle to mash them.
- Hardy varieties are Hidcote and Munstead.
- Before you consume lavender, make sure it hasn’t been treated with pesticides.
- Use one-third the amount of dried lavender versus fresh.
Lavender is native to the Mediterranean and regions surrounding it, but Wisconsin has lavender farms, too! If you’re hesitant to start growing or cooking with lavender, you can take a road trip to Wisconsin lavender farms to sample what they offer.
Cold Brew Lavender Tea
Makes 1 serving
- ½ teaspoon loose-leaf lavender tea
- 8 ounces of water
- Combine water and loose-leaf tea — place in glass container with lid for 12 hours in the refrigerator to steep.
- Pour over ice to serve — can add fresh lemon wedge for a citrus infusion.
- Nutrition analysis: 0 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g protein, 0 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
- Lavender Herb Oil Rub
- Makes about ¼ cup
- 1 tsp. black pepper, coarsely ground
- ½ tsp. culinary lavender, dried
- 2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, minced
- 1 tsp. fresh rosemary leaves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil, extra-virgin
Combine ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Brush or rub on fish and seafood, beef, pork or chicken
Nutrition analysis for entire recipe: 119 calories, 14 g total fat, 0 g protein, 0 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
Jill Johnson is a registered dietitian with
Gundersen Health System
