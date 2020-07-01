Jill Johnson: Lavender isn’t just for the garden

This spring, I grew lavender on my back patio and it’s beautiful. It is thriving and blooming, the bees love it and the plant even survived a hailstorm! Lavender scent has always been a favorite of mine, but I’ve been challenged by the drying process and storing it for later use — either the plant dies too soon (likely my fault) or I’ve lost interest due to more pressing yard projects. This year I am determined to successfully grow lavender. Here’s what I know about how to take lavender from your garden to your kitchen: