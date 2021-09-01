Jill Wenthe: Break the fast

People who eat breakfast daily feel better physically and mentally than those who skip it. If you pass on a morning meal, you may be giving up a lot more than just food. The Journal of the American College of Nutrition report people who eat a breakfast containing more that one-quarter of their daily calories — usually in cereal — consume less fat and more carbohydrates during the day than people who skipped a hearty breakfast.
Breakfast eaters have a higher intake of essential vitamins and minerals and lower blood cholesterol levels, which are associated with a decreased risk of heart disease. A healthy, high-fiber breakfast will also fill you up, slowing down the digestive process and warding off hunger pains later.
Although cereal with milk is what may first come to mind when thinking about breakfast options, the morning meal does not need to consist of your typical breakfast foods. Here are some ideas:
- High fiber cereal with milk and fresh strawberries or blueberries for more nutrients
- Fried egg sandwich on whole grain toast with a small glass of juice
- Yogurt with high fiber cereal or granola
- Whole grain cereal bar and fresh fruit
- Cottage cheese with applesauce or fruit
- Whole grain crackers with cheese and fresh fruit
- Leftovers (protein, grain and fruit or vegetable)
- Drinkable yogurt or protein shake and a piece of fruit
Pair the recipes below with fresh fruit for a well-balanced start to the day. The egg bake is one of my favorite breakfast recipes that can be made ahead of time and reheated on busy mornings.
Egg Bake
Makes 16 servings
4 cups cubed sweet potatoes
18 eggs
1 sweet onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
2 packages maple-flavored breakfast sausage, chopped
¼ cup milk
2 cups shredded cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook sausage per package directions and chop. In a large bowl crack eggs and mix with milk until well blended. Put potatoes, sausage, onion, peppers and cheese in a large baking pan and pour egg mixture over the top. Mix slightly. Bake for about 1 hour or until golden brown on top and eggs are set.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 290 calories, 17 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 18 g fat, and 510 mg sodium
Almond Chocolate Chip Energy Bites
Makes 10 servings 1½ cups old-fashioned oats
¼ cup coconut flour
1/8 tsp. salt
½ cup natural almond butter
½ cup honey
¼ tsp. almond extract
1 Tbsp. milk
¼ cup chocolate chips
Pulse oats in food processor until coarse flour appearance. Pour into a large bowl and add coconut flour and salt. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine almond butter, honey, and almond extract. Pour into bowl with oat mixture. Add milk into bowl. Mix until thoroughly combined. Add in chocolate chips. Continue to mix until evenly distributed. Mixture will be crumbly. You may have to use your hands to combine until a dough forms. Using a cookie scoop, roll each scoop into a ball. Store in an airtight container for up to one week in the refrigerator.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 210 calories, 5 g protein, 29 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 10 g fat, and 70 mg sodium
Jill Wenthe is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.