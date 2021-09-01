Jill Wenthe: Break the fast

People who eat breakfast daily feel better physically and mentally than those who skip it. If you pass on a morning meal, you may be giving up a lot more than just food. The Journal of the American College of Nutrition report people who eat a breakfast containing more that one-quarter of their daily calories — usually in cereal — consume less fat and more carbohydrates during the day than people who skipped a hearty breakfast.

Breakfast eaters have a higher intake of essential vitamins and minerals and lower blood cholesterol levels, which are associated with a decreased risk of heart disease. A healthy, high-fiber breakfast will also fill you up, slowing down the digestive process and warding off hunger pains later.

Although cereal with milk is what may first come to mind when thinking about breakfast options, the morning meal does not need to consist of your typical breakfast foods. Here are some ideas: