Jill Wenthe: Fuel your child’s summer activities with smart snacking

Have your kids lost sight of healthy eating habits due to the stress and boredom of being stuck at home for too many months? Keeping the right foods on hand, pre-cut and ready to go will help them choose healthier snacks so they don’t get tempted to reach for junk foods that are full of empty calories.

A well-balanced snack is one that contains a combination of fiber-rich carbohydrate, fat and protein. Fiber — from whole grains, vegetables or fruits — can provide your child with lasting energy while protein and fat can promote a greater feeling of fullness, keeping hunger at bay. Everybody can enjoy snacking but choosing the right kind of snack is important because it can make up nutrients that your child may have missed at mealtime.

Snacks can play a vital role in sustaining energy levels and prevent mood swings by keeping your child from getting too hungry between meals. Encourage your child to anticipate snack times and remind them to eat snacks slowly and mindfully, paying attention to the amount of food being eaten, how full they are feeling and how the food tastes.

Here are some suggestions: