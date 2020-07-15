Jill Wenthe: Fuel your child’s summer activities with smart snacking

Have your kids lost sight of healthy eating habits due to the stress and boredom of being stuck at home for too many months? Keeping the right foods on hand, pre-cut and ready to go will help them choose healthier snacks so they don’t get tempted to reach for junk foods that are full of empty calories.
A well-balanced snack is one that contains a combination of fiber-rich carbohydrate, fat and protein. Fiber — from whole grains, vegetables or fruits — can provide your child with lasting energy while protein and fat can promote a greater feeling of fullness, keeping hunger at bay. Everybody can enjoy snacking but choosing the right kind of snack is important because it can make up nutrients that your child may have missed at mealtime.
Snacks can play a vital role in sustaining energy levels and prevent mood swings by keeping your child from getting too hungry between meals. Encourage your child to anticipate snack times and remind them to eat snacks slowly and mindfully, paying attention to the amount of food being eaten, how full they are feeling and how the food tastes.
Here are some suggestions:
- Try spreading peanut butter or any other nut butter on half of a small whole-grain bagel and top with raisins.
- Crunch on raw veggies with dip made from low-fat yogurt or sour cream, seasoned with dried vegetables or onion soup mix. Consider dipping veggies in hummus. Keep a pan filled with a variety of cut up vegetables and put on the table to encourage throughout the day.
- Get a great tasting calcium boost by snacking on lower-fat cheeses such as part-skim mozzarella or string cheese. Add whole wheat crackers and a piece of fruit for more balance. Slice an apple and pair with string cheese.
- Munch a crunchy yogurt sundae; sprinkle fruit-flavored yogurt with low-fat granola or crunch nugget-type cereal. Add blueberries, sliced strawberries and/or bananas.
- Mash a banana with some peanut butter.
- Add tomatoes and green peppers to cottage cheese — or choose berries instead.
- Make a trail mix with whole grain pretzels/cereal, raisins, almonds and chocolate chips.
- Make a mini sandwich with lean meats, such as turkey, ham or roast beef. Start with a slice of delicious whole grain nutty bread then add mustard, sliced tomato, lettuce, cucumber and green pepper for a super sub. Wash it down with a glass of low-fat milk.
- Simply pour yourself a bowl of whole grain cereal with milk. Don’t forget how easy oatmeal is for a snack.
Remember to choose wisely and that healthy snacks can be delicious and fun to eat. The following are two recipe ideas for quick, easy and nutritious snacking!
No-bake granola flax bars
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter
- 4 cups miniature marshmallows
- ½ cup sunflower seeds
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup ground flax seed
- 1 cup cinnamon graham cracker crumbs
Directions
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt butter and marshmallows on high for 30 second intervals until melted. Mix remaining ingredients in a separate bowl. Add melted marshmallows, stirring well. Spread evenly in an 8-inch square baking pan sprayed with cooking spray.
Nutritional analysis: Per serving: 220 calories, 4 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 10 g fat and 85 g sodium.
Super beet hummus
Ingredients
- 1 15-oz. can chickpeas-drained
- 1 15-oz. can beets-drained
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- 1½ -2 tablespoons tahini paste
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
Add chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, water, tahini paste and seasonings to food processor and pulse until chickpeas are smooth. Add beets and pulse until hummus is creamy and blended. Serve with vegetables, whole grain pita bread, chips or crackers.
Nutritional analysis: Per serving (serving size: 4 tablespoons): 60 calories, 2 g protein, 8 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g fat and 80 mg sodium.
Jill Wenthe is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.
