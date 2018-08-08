Incorporating herbs and spices into your everyday cooking can be beneficial to your health while adding an abundance of flavor. Researchers have been finding that herbs (both dried and fresh) have antioxidants that may help protect against diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Adding herbs to recipes can help you also reduce fat, sugar and salt content in many of the foods that you eat without sacrificing enjoyable flavor.

Whether you plant them or pick them up at the grocery store, adding herbs is a quick way to make any recipe stand out. When substituting fresh herbs for dried, you typically need three times the amount of dried herbs called for.

Unlike dried herbs, fresh herbs are usually added toward the end in cooked dishes to help preserve their flavor. Add more delicate herbs — basil, chives, cilantro, dill leaves, parsley, marjoram and mint — a minute or two before the end of cooking or sprinkle on just before serving. The less delicate herbs, such as dill seeds, oregano, rosemary, tarragon and thyme, can be added in the last 20 minutes of cooking.

In dishes that aren’t cooked, allow fresh herbs to blend with other flavors for at least one to two hours prior to serving.

Use this list to help guide you in choosing herbs to enhance your favorite recipes:

Basil:

  • Lamb, fish, roasts, stews, beef, vegetables, dressing and eggs

Bay leaves:

  • Vegetable dishes, seafood, stews and pickles

Caraway:

  • Cakes, breads, soups, cheese and sauerkraut

Chives:

  • Dips, salads, fish, soups and potatoes

Cilantro:

  • Tomatoes, salads, fish, chicken, rice, beans and salsas (compliments Asian, Caribbean and Mexican cooking)

Curry:

  • Meat, poultry, fish and vegetables

Dill:

  • Carrots, cottage cheese, fish, green beans, potatoes and tomatoes

Fennel:

  • Pies, baked goods and fish

Ginger:

  • Pickles, preserves, cakes, cookies, soups and meat dishes

Marjoram:

  • Fish, poultry, eggs, lamb, stews, stuffing and tomatoes

Mint:

  • Carrots, fish, lamb, cheese, fruit salads, parsley, peas, tabouli and beverages

Oregano:

  • Tomatoes, fish, eggs, pizza, chili, stews, gravy, poultry and vegetables

Paprika:

  • Meat, vegetables and soups

Parsley:

  • Fish, eggs, soups, meat, stuffing and mixed greens

Rosemary:

  • Chicken, fish, lamb, pork, roasted potatoes, soups, stews and tomatoes

Saffron:

  • Soup, chicken, rice and breads

Sage:

  • Salads, tomatoes, fish, eggs, beef, poultry, stuffing, cheese spreads and breads

Tarragon:

  • Poultry, eggs, sauces, salads, tomatoes, green beans, carrots, dressing and fish

Thyme:

  • Eggs, lima beans, potatoes, fish, poultry, squash and tomatoes

Winter savory:

  • Dried beans and stews

Black Bean Dip

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup salsa

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and ground pepper, to taste

Directions

Place beans, salsa, lime juice, cilantro and cumin in food processor and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve in a bowl with oven baked tortilla chips.

Nutrition information: Per serving: 50 calories, 0 g fat, 4 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 290 mg sodium

Salt-free Seasoning Mix

Makes: About ¼ cup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground basil

1 teaspoon ground marjoram

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon ground parsley

1 teaspoon ground savory

1 teaspoon ground mace

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ground sage

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix ingredients together. Store in an airtight container or salt shaker and use in place of salt.

Nutrition information: It does not provide a significant amount of calories, fat, protein, carbohydrate, fiber or sodium.

Asparagus bruschetta

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus, thinly sliced diagonally

1 cup roasted red peppers, chopped

1 cup fresh mozzarella cheese, diced

¼ cup basil leaves, torn

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

Bread of your choice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except the bread. Serve over slices of rustic bread.

Recipe from: Associated Press

Jill Wenthe is a Gundersen Health registered dietitian.

