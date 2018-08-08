Incorporating herbs and spices into your everyday cooking can be beneficial to your health while adding an abundance of flavor. Researchers have been finding that herbs (both dried and fresh) have antioxidants that may help protect against diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Adding herbs to recipes can help you also reduce fat, sugar and salt content in many of the foods that you eat without sacrificing enjoyable flavor.
Whether you plant them or pick them up at the grocery store, adding herbs is a quick way to make any recipe stand out. When substituting fresh herbs for dried, you typically need three times the amount of dried herbs called for.
Unlike dried herbs, fresh herbs are usually added toward the end in cooked dishes to help preserve their flavor. Add more delicate herbs — basil, chives, cilantro, dill leaves, parsley, marjoram and mint — a minute or two before the end of cooking or sprinkle on just before serving. The less delicate herbs, such as dill seeds, oregano, rosemary, tarragon and thyme, can be added in the last 20 minutes of cooking.
In dishes that aren’t cooked, allow fresh herbs to blend with other flavors for at least one to two hours prior to serving.
Use this list to help guide you in choosing herbs to enhance your favorite recipes:
Basil:
- Lamb, fish, roasts, stews, beef, vegetables, dressing and eggs
Bay leaves:
- Vegetable dishes, seafood, stews and pickles
Caraway:
- Cakes, breads, soups, cheese and sauerkraut
Chives:
- Dips, salads, fish, soups and potatoes
Cilantro:
- Tomatoes, salads, fish, chicken, rice, beans and salsas (compliments Asian, Caribbean and Mexican cooking)
Curry:
- Meat, poultry, fish and vegetables
Dill:
- Carrots, cottage cheese, fish, green beans, potatoes and tomatoes
Fennel:
- Pies, baked goods and fish
Ginger:
- Pickles, preserves, cakes, cookies, soups and meat dishes
Marjoram:
- Fish, poultry, eggs, lamb, stews, stuffing and tomatoes
Mint:
- Carrots, fish, lamb, cheese, fruit salads, parsley, peas, tabouli and beverages
Oregano:
- Tomatoes, fish, eggs, pizza, chili, stews, gravy, poultry and vegetables
Paprika:
- Meat, vegetables and soups
Parsley:
- Fish, eggs, soups, meat, stuffing and mixed greens
Rosemary:
- Chicken, fish, lamb, pork, roasted potatoes, soups, stews and tomatoes
Saffron:
- Soup, chicken, rice and breads
Sage:
- Salads, tomatoes, fish, eggs, beef, poultry, stuffing, cheese spreads and breads
Tarragon:
- Poultry, eggs, sauces, salads, tomatoes, green beans, carrots, dressing and fish
Thyme:
- Eggs, lima beans, potatoes, fish, poultry, squash and tomatoes
Winter savory:
- Dried beans and stews
Black Bean Dip
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
1 (16 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup salsa
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and ground pepper, to taste
Directions
Place beans, salsa, lime juice, cilantro and cumin in food processor and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve in a bowl with oven baked tortilla chips.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 50 calories, 0 g fat, 4 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 290 mg sodium
Salt-free Seasoning Mix
Makes: About ¼ cup
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon ground basil
1 teaspoon ground marjoram
1 teaspoon ground thyme
1 teaspoon ground parsley
1 teaspoon ground savory
1 teaspoon ground mace
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon ground sage
Directions:
In a small bowl, mix ingredients together. Store in an airtight container or salt shaker and use in place of salt.
Nutrition information: It does not provide a significant amount of calories, fat, protein, carbohydrate, fiber or sodium.
Asparagus bruschetta
Ingredients:
1 bunch asparagus, thinly sliced diagonally
1 cup roasted red peppers, chopped
1 cup fresh mozzarella cheese, diced
¼ cup basil leaves, torn
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper, to taste
Bread of your choice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except the bread. Serve over slices of rustic bread.
Recipe from: Associated Press
