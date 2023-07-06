We all love a classic summertime cookout with family and friends. Nothing compares to the sheer joy of firing up an outdoor grill and filling our plates (and stomachs) with a favorite seasonal meal.

Something to keep in mind, amidst all the fun and delicious snacking this summer, is the importance of food safety. When food is not prepared or handled properly, you are at risk for developing foodborne illnesses that can quickly put a damper on a good time.

Foodborne illness becomes even more of a concern as we age because our bodies are less able to fight off harmful bacteria from contaminated food.

The USDA recommends following four simple rules for food safety:

Clean — wash hands and surfaces often.

Separate — don’t cross-contaminate food.

Cook — make sure food heats to proper temperatures.

Chill — refrigerate food promptly.

Foodborne illnesses can be dangerous; however, they are easy to prevent by being mindful of basic food safety guidelines.

Chilling

Bacteria can grow very quickly when food is kept at room temperature. As bacteria accumulates on food, your chances of getting sick after consuming it are significantly higher.

Always remember to:

Refrigerate or freeze food and leftovers within two hours.

Use shallow containers to store and cool large batches of food more quickly.

Never thaw frozen food at room temperature; you should instead refrigerate it overnight, immerse it in cold water (changing the water bath every half hour), or use a microwave accordingly for thawing

Store marinating food in the refrigerator.

Allow space in the refrigerator for proper air circulation and cooling.

Cooking temperatures

Minimum internal temperature and rest time for common food items:

Beef, pork, veal and lamb steaks, chops, roasts: 145 degrees F (62.8 degrees C) and allow to rest for at least 3 minutes.

Ground meats: 160 degrees F (71.1 degrees C).

Ground poultry: 165 degrees F.

Ham, fresh or smoked (uncooked): 145 degrees F (62.8 degrees C) and allow to rest for at least 3 minutes.

Fully cooked ham (to reheat): Reheat cooked hams packaged in USDA-inspected plants to 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) and all others to 165 degrees F (73.9 degrees C).

All poultry (breasts, whole bird, legs, thighs, wings, ground poultry, giblets and stuffing): 165 degrees F (73.9 degrees C).

Eggs: 160 degrees F (71.1 degrees C).

Fish and shellfish: 145 degrees F (62.8 degrees C).

Leftovers: 165 degrees F (73.9 degrees C).

Casseroles: 165 degrees F (73.9 degrees C)

Reheating leftovers

Bacteria can survive on food that is not heated adequately.

Always remember to:

Reheat leftovers to a temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (use a clean food thermometer to double check).

Stir food frequently and rotate the container when microwaving to avoid cold spots.

Most food is safe to eat with proper handling and cooking; however, the following food items with natural bacteria-harboring tendencies should be eliminated if you have a weakened immune system:

Raw fish and shellfish.

Soft cheeses such as feta, brie, camembert, blue-veined and Mexican-style cheeses.

Raw or lightly cooked eggs or egg products.

Raw or undercooked meat and poultry.

Raw or unpasteurized milk or cheese.

Raw sprouts such as clover, radish or alfalfa.

Unpasteurized or untreated vegetable and fruit juices (labels should have a warning).