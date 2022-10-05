Jill Wenthe: Spice up your life by adding herbs

Incorporating herbs and spices into your everyday cooking can be beneficial to your health while adding an abundance of flavor. Researchers have found that herbs (both dried and fresh) have antioxidants that may help protect against diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Adding herbs to recipes can help you to reduce the fat, sugar, and salt content in many of the foods that you eat.

Whether you plant them or pick them up at the grocery store, adding herbs is a quick way to make any recipe stand out. When using fresh herbs, you typically need to substitute three times the amount called for its dried counterpart. Unlike dried herbs, fresh herbs are usually added toward the end of cooked dishes to help preserve their flavor. Add more delicate herbs — basil, chives, cilantro, dill leaves, parsley, marjoram and mint — a minute or two before the end of cooking or sprinkle on just before serving. The less delicate herbs, such as dill seeds, oregano, rosemary, tarragon and thyme, can be added about the last 20 minutes of cooking. Allow fresh herbs to blend with other flavors for at least one to two hours prior to serving in non-cooked dishes.

The following list will help guide you in using herbs to enhance your favorite recipes.

Basil: lamb, fish, roasts, stews, beef, vegetables, dressing, and eggs.

Bay leaves: vegetable dishes, seafood, stews, and pickles.

Caraway: cakes, breads, soups, cheeses, and sauerkraut.

Chives: dips, salads, fish, soups, and potatoes

Cilantro: tomatoes, salads, fish, chicken, rice, beans, and salsas (compliment Asian, Caribbean, and Mexican cooking).

Curry: meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables.

Dill: carrots, cottage cheese, fish, green beans, potatoes, and tomatoes.

Fennel: pies, baked goods, and fish.

Ginger: pickles, preserves, cakes, cookies, soups, and meat dishes.

Marjoram: fish, poultry, eggs, lamb, stews, stuffing, and tomatoes.

Mint: carrots, fish, lamb, cheese, fruit salads, parsley, peas, tabouli, and beverages.

Oregano: tomatoes, fish, eggs, pizza, chili, stews, gravy, poultry, and vegetables.

Paprika: meat, vegetables, and soups.

Parsley: fish, eggs, soups, meat, stuffing, and mixed greens.

Rosemary:chicken, fish, lamb, pork, roasted potatoes, soups, stews, and tomatoes.

Saffron: soup, chicken, rice, and bread.

Sage: salads, tomatoes, fish, eggs, beef, poultry, stuffing, cheese spreads, and breads.

Tarragon: poultry, eggs, sauces, salads, tomatoes, green beans, carrots, dressing, and fish.

Thyme: eggs, lima beans, potatoes, fish, poultry, squash, and tomatoes.

Herb Roasted Chicken

(serves 2)

3 TBSP butter

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp dried basil or 3 tsp fresh chopped

1 tsp dried rosemary or 3 tsp fresh chopped

1 tsp dried thyme or 3 tsp fresh chopped

10 cranks freshly ground pepper

2 split chicken breasts

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees F. Remove chicken from refrigerator and allow it to warm slightly as you prepare the butter herb mix (5 minutes or so).

In a small bowl, stir together the butter, minced garlic, basil thyme, rosemary and pepper. Rosemary pieces can be quite large, so either chop or crumble the dried pieces before adding them to the mix.

Place the chicken on a cutting board and pat it dry on both sides with a clean paper towel. Smear the butter herb mixture over both sides of the chicken. Drying the meat will help the butter herb mixture stick. If the meat is too cold, it will form condensation as you rub the butter mixture over the surface and the butter will not stick.

Place the seasoned chicken pieces in a casserole dish that is deep enough to fully contain the chicken. Cover tightly with foil, or with the dish’s lid if there is one. Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 90 minutes, basting once half-way through.

After 90 minutes, remove the foil, baste again, and adjust the oven’s temperature to 425ºF. Bake the chicken at 425ºF for 20 minutes without the foil, or until the skin is deep golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken from the oven and let rest for 5-10 minutes.

Slice the breasts or pull the meat from the bone. Reserve the juices from the bottom of the casserole dish for drizzling over top of the meat.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 290 calories, 13 g fat, 40 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0.4 g fiber, 110 mg sodium

Herb Roasted Vegetables

(serves 8)

3 lbs cut up vegetables 2 inch squares (any combination of brussel sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, rutabaga, onions, sweet potatoes, squash, carrots or parsnips).

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

12 sprigs (fresh rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano and parsley (or any combination)

2 tsp kosher salt

4 garlic gloves minced

Instructions: Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss vegetables with olive oil, herbs, salt, and garlic. Spread out on 2 baking sheets. Roast, turning with a spatula halfway through cooking, until vegetables are golden brown and very tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

Notes

Sheet Pans: You’ll want to use two large sheet pans here. Giving all of the vegetables plenty of space allows air to circulate and helps them to turn golden brown (rather than steaming and not taking on any color).

Nutrition analysis per serving: 136 calories, 7 g fat, 6 g protein, 16 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 624 mg sodium