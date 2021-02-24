Joan Kortbein: Is caffeine safe?

More than 80% of Americans drink at least one caffeinated drink daily. Caffeine is found in coffee beans and tea plants and is considered a natural stimulant. You can begin to feel the effect of caffeine about 20 minutes after drinking a cup of coffee. Moderate caffeine intake of up to 400 mg daily for adults is considered safe, according to the Food and Drug Administration. That’s about four cups of regular coffee or 10 cans of soda, although caffeine content varies. Remember, travel and other types of coffee mugs are larger, so you may be drinking two or three cups of coffee in just one mug.

FDA guidelines require manufacturers to label products that contain caffeine, but not how much they contain.

There is no recommended limit for caffeine, but too much caffeine can have serious effects. Potential dangers of excessive caffeine intake include anxiety, trouble sleeping, irregular heartbeat, headaches, and elevated blood pressure.

Severe reactions can result when caffeine is combined with certain medications and alcohol. Consuming 500 mg of caffeine in a single dose has even resulted in death. Remember that some people are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine.

Caffeine is available in powder or liquid form, but these can contain about the same amount of caffeine as 28 cups of coffee in a single teaspoon!