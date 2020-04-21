Joan Kortbein: Salad in a jar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the warming weather approaching, it is fun to start thinking about the fresh foods we will be able to eat in the months ahead. Soon we will see fresh rhubarb, berries, asparagus and green salads. I saw a great idea for packing a quick salad for lunches or picnics in a jar.

Mason jars, recycled jars or any jar will work if the lid seals tight. If the jar is air-tight, a salad can last up to seven days in the refrigerator, so you could pack several at a time. It works well as a quick snack or addition to your meals. There are many options to combine so you won’t feel like you are eating the same meal. It is simple to put together and kids can make their own.

The basic idea is that you pack your ingredients wettest to driest. Pour one to two tablespoons of your favorite dressing at the bottom of your jar. Your next ingredient should absorb the dressing like quinoa, tofu, faro, bulgur or brown rice. The rest of the layers can be anything you like on your salads such as black beans or chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumbers, raisins, peppers, onions, mushrooms or berries. Top that with a small layer of cheese, nuts or seeds. The jar should be about half full. You can stuff the rest of the jar full of your favorite greens like spinach, kale or romaine. Just seal the jar and refrigerate.