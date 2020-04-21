Joan Kortbein: Salad in a jar

With the warming weather approaching, it is fun to start thinking about the fresh foods we will be able to eat in the months ahead. Soon we will see fresh rhubarb, berries, asparagus and green salads. I saw a great idea for packing a quick salad for lunches or picnics in a jar.
Mason jars, recycled jars or any jar will work if the lid seals tight. If the jar is air-tight, a salad can last up to seven days in the refrigerator, so you could pack several at a time. It works well as a quick snack or addition to your meals. There are many options to combine so you won’t feel like you are eating the same meal. It is simple to put together and kids can make their own.
The basic idea is that you pack your ingredients wettest to driest. Pour one to two tablespoons of your favorite dressing at the bottom of your jar. Your next ingredient should absorb the dressing like quinoa, tofu, faro, bulgur or brown rice. The rest of the layers can be anything you like on your salads such as black beans or chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumbers, raisins, peppers, onions, mushrooms or berries. Top that with a small layer of cheese, nuts or seeds. The jar should be about half full. You can stuff the rest of the jar full of your favorite greens like spinach, kale or romaine. Just seal the jar and refrigerate.
When you are ready to dig in, you can eat it right out of the jar. For the best blend of flavors, put the greens on your plate, seal the jar, shake the ingredients and pour over the greens. Enjoy!
Below is a recipe for a tangy dressing that goes great on a summer salad.
Lemon-Orange Dressing
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- 4 tsp. olive oil
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. granulated garlic
In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until well blended. Chill until serving. Makes about ½ cup.
Nutrition analysis per tablespoon: 23 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 58 mg sodium
Honey Mustard Pecan Crusted Salmon
Makes about 8 servings
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 2 tsp. honey
- Dash salt
- Dash black pepper
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup finely chopped pecans
- 8 (4-ounce) salmon fillets
Preheat oven to 350⁰ F. Spray pan with cooking spray. Arrange salmon pan. Try to keep the salmon of similar thickness together to ensure even cooking. In small bowl, whisk together mustard, melted butter, honey, salt, and pepper. Set aside. In another small bowl, mix together panko and pecans. Spoon honey-mustard mixture evenly over salmon fillets. Sprinkle panko-pecan mixture over the glaze, pressing lightly so it adheres.
Bake for 7 to 10 minutes per inch of thickness to minimum internal temperature of145° F.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 260 calories, 18 g fat, 25 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 160 mg sodium
Parmesan Roasted Zucchini
Makes about 8 servings
- 2 lbs. zucchini coins
- ¾ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. salt (optional)
- Dash black pepper
Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Toss zucchini together with the olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper until evenly coated. Spread zucchini on baking sheets in a single layer. Sprinkle grated parmesan over zucchini.
Roast at 400°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown on top.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 95 calories, 6 g fat, g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 140 mg sodium (without salt in recipe)
