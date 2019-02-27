Is it better to eat three meals a day or eat five to six smaller meals throughout the day? This is a very common question for which there is no black-and-white answer. The best answer is, it depends. It depends on your schedule, how hungry you are, how active you are and what your health goals are.
Snacks can certainly be part of a healthy diet. Some days you may need to snack more than others depending on your schedule and activity. Listen to your body and use food for fuel. Here are some general guidelines to consider for snacking:
Fuel your metabolism
Your metabolism works its best when you have something to eat about every four to six hours throughout your day. Snacks are appropriate if:
- Your meals will be more than four to six hours apart.
- You know if you don’t snack you will be too hungry and likely to overeat at your meal.
- You are doing a higher intensity workout and need to fuel your body before you start.
- You feel better when you have a small snack between meals.
Know why you are snacking
Some people feel better eating five to six times a day. If this is what you prefer, then go for it. But ask yourself if you are truly hungry or if you are feeling bored, stressed out, need a break, feeling sleepy or suddenly want to eat because you saw someone else eating. It is common to reach for food when you feel this way, but now food is not fuel, it is helping you cope with something else and becomes calories your body isn’t asking for.
A good rule of thumb: keep snacks under 200 calories*. A good way to decide what to snack on is to include foods you didn’t have with your meal. For example, if you had a sandwich and yogurt for lunch (grains, protein and dairy foods) then your snack should be fruits and/or vegetables to round it out. If you specifically want chocolate or something salty then you are likely not hungry. Food cravings are more related to “head hunger” instead of physical hunger. Not that you can’t enjoy a sweet treat on occasion, but a daily candy bar in the afternoon is light on nutrition and heavy on calories.
*This may not apply to growing kids and athletes.
Healthy snack suggestions:
- Hummus and pretzels
- Baked chips and salsa
- Low-fat yogurt and fruit
- Handful of nuts
- Small fruit smoothie
- Apple with a tablespoon of nut butter
- Oatmeal with chopped nuts and cinnamon
- String cheese and whole grain crackers
- One sliced banana or a cup of sliced strawberries topped with two teaspoons each Hershey’s syrup and chopped walnuts
Plan your snacks
If you know you snack in the afternoon, then plan your snack. When you go to the vending machine with cash in hand and an empty stomach, everything looks good. Buy your snack at lunch or bring it from home so you don’t have to go to the vending machine hungry. Spontaneous eating often leads to eating more than you wanted.
Meal vs. snack
A snack should just take the edge off your hunger. If you feel satisfied after a snack, you are probably eating another meal. Then if you aren’t hungry for the next meal, how will you know when you are full and should stop eating? It becomes a cycle that’s hard to break.
Do not keep food out so you are tempted to nibble all day. If you want a snack, then eat it and be done. Sit down at a table. If you are at your desk, quit working while you eat. Being “mindful” of what and how much you eat will help you control your portions and enjoy your food.
If you would like more suggestions for healthier eating, a Gundersen registered dietitian can help you create an individualized plan. Call 608-775-3447 for an appointment.
No-flour peanut butter cookies
Makes: 27 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 cup sugar, plus more for rolling dough balls in
- 1 egg
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix ingredients together until creamed. Roll into balls; roll in sugar. Use fork to press gently on cookie. Bake for 10 minutes or until done.
Nutritional information: Per serving: 85 calories, 5 g fat, 3 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 45 mg sodium
3-2-1 cake for one
Makes: 29 individual cakes
Directions
- 1 Angel Food cake mix
- 1 cake mix (any flavor)
Mix two dry cake mixes together. Store in air tight container. For one piece of cake stir together:
- 3 tablespoons dry cake mix
- 2 tablespoons water
Place dough in small cup or bowl and microwave for one minute.
Nutritional information: Per serving: 115 calories, 0 g fat, 2 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 245 mg sodium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.