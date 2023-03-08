‘What’s for dinner tonight?” This is the dreaded question most people hate to hear. There is so much to do during the day that making dinner isn’t usually thought about until everyone is already hungry. At that point, it is easier to eat out, order in or grab convenience foods.

Frequent intake of processed foods, especially chips, desserts, refined grains like white bread and processed meat, have been linked to weight gain and increased inflammation in the body. Studies have shown that those who eat highly processed foods also tend to eat faster and eat larger portions. So how can you put a balanced meal on the table with limited time and limited processed food? Your freezer can help!

Make your own

freezer mealsTake advantage of days that aren’t so busy to prep some meals ahead of time. Here are some basic ingredients that are helpful to keep on hand:

Freezer

: variety of vegetables, fish, poultry, lean beef (90/10) and lean pork

Refrigerator

: low-fat dairy products like skim/1% milk or alternative milks; low-fat yogurt (less than 10 grams added sugar); cheeses, like part-skim mozzarella, string cheese or Swiss lace; low-fat cottage cheese; variety of fresh fruits and vegetables; eggs and tofu

Pantry

: brown or wild rice, whole wheat pasta, beans/lentils, nuts, all-natural nut butters, low-sodium canned beans

Consider doing some meal prep and/or making large amounts to freeze for later:

Meats

: When your meat is already cooked, you can generally have a meal on the table in about 30 minutes. For instance, grilled chicken can be used in fajitas or tacos, salads, stir-fry or wraps. Ground meats that you cooked and froze can be thawed quickly to use in soups, tacos, casseroles or pasta sauces.

Rice

: Wild or brown rice is a great addition to most meals, yet it can take 30-45 minutes to prepare. Prepare a large pan, cool completely and freeze in 1-2 cup portions for soups, casseroles or a stir-fry.

Vegetables

: Frozen vegetables are easy to portion and can be eaten alone, in soups, casseroles or stir-fry.

Fruits

: It can be frustrating when fruit spoils before eating it, so try freezing it instead. Cut up any kind of fruit, place it in a single layer on parchment paper, freeze for at least four hours and then store in freezer bags. Use them to make smoothies, add to yogurt, add to oatmeal or eat by itself.

Beans/legumes

: These are an excellent source of plant-based protein that are non-fat and high in fiber. Beans can be added to soups, tacos, salads, casseroles or in wraps. If you use canned beans instead, rinse them off first to reduce the sodium content.

Seasonings

: Cloves, garlic, green peppers and celery can taste stronger or bitter after freezing. You may want to only use a little of these in foods before freezing and then you can add more if needed when reheating.

Know what foods don’t freeze well. Foods with a cream sauce or sour cream can curdle and/or get watery after freezing. Fried foods or those with cheese may have a soggy texture.

Avoid freezer burn. Since air and moisture in food can lead to freezer burn, use storage bags that are labeled for the freezer or use containers that are air-tight for best quality.

Food safety. Cooked foods that are frozen should be eaten within 3-4 months. When you thaw them out, eat them within 3-4 days and be sure to reheat them to internal temperature of 165°F.

With a little planning, your freezer can definitely help save you some time, make dinner less stressful and help you eat healthier.

Try these quick and easy recipes to get you started:

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Makes 6 servings

1½ lb. lean ground beef

2 bell peppers, chopped

½ yellow onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. Lawry seasoned salt

4 sl. Provolone cheese

4 eggs

¼ cup skim/1% milk

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Preheat oven to 350° F. Brown ground beef, add vegetables and seasoned salt (can add less to reduce sodium). Put in greased 8x8 pan. Tear cheese and put on top. Whip eggs, cream and Worcestershire sauce until well blended. Pour over mixture in pan. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 35 minutes – remove foil for last 10 minutes.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 350 calories, 18g fat, 34g protein, 4g carbohydrate, 0g fiber, 550mg sodium

Honey roast pork

Makes about 12 servings.

3 lbs. pork loin roast

2 Tbsp. dried oregano

2 Tbsp. dried basil

½ tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

½ c honey

2 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

⅔ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Place pork loin in slow cooker. In medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Pour over pork roast, cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Slice or shred pork to serve.

*Nutrition analysis per serving: 160 calories, 5g fat, 25g protein, 5g carbohydrate, 0g fiber, 280mg sodium

*Took ⅓ nutritionals for marinade and added to pork for the final analysis.