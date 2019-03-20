The prevalence of diabetes is high and is gaining momentum. If you do not have diabetes, you likely know someone who does.
At last count, over 29 million Americans have diabetes. One in 4 of these people do not know it. Additionally, 86 million people have prediabetes, meaning that their blood glucose (sugar) is higher than normal, putting them at a higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Two out of every 5 Americans will likely develop Type 2 diabetes during their lifetime.
Enough statistics. Diabetes Alert Day is a good time to reflect on the foods we eat, and make changes to lower our risk of getting diabetes and/or helping to control it.
The American Diabetes Association has compiled a list of 10 “superfoods” to include frequently in your diet. The foods on this “super” list contain key nutrients such as fiber, calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A, C and E, which are commonly lacking in the typical American diet. These foods also have a low glycemic index. Let’s see what made the list.
1. Beans
Kidney, black, pinto, great northern white, garbanzo and navy beans. Beans are very economical and are an excellent source of fiber. They are also a good source of fat-free protein, while containing about 15 grams of carbohydrate per ½ cup. Try adding blended beans to broth based soups for a rich and creamy consistency without the fat. Toss whole beans on salads; add them to wraps or omelets. Black beans are my personal favorite.
2. Tomatoes
Although technically classified as a fruit, tomatoes are low in carbohydrate and are a great source of vitamin C. Tomatoes are very versatile, lending themselves well to soups, salads, sauces, beverages and casseroles. Try dehydrated tomatoes for a low-carb snack.
3. Dark leafy green
Kale, spinach and other varieties of dark greens are rich in iron and folic acid, while being very low in calories and carbohydrates. Add shredded greens to casseroles, meatloaf and wraps or blend into smoothies. Be sure your salads contain dark greens rather than iceberg lettuce to maximize nutrients.
4. Berries
Blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are high in antioxidants, plus they are a great source of fiber and other vitamins. Add them to smoothies, toss on salad greens or enjoy them with a dollop of low fat yogurt for a tasty dessert. A serving of berries contains 15 grams of carbohydrates and no fat.
5. Nuts
Almonds, walnuts, pecans, peanuts and cashews are some common favorites. In a nutshell, the protein and healthy types of fat found in nuts can help provide a feeling of satiety between meals when hunger often strikes, while not causing a rise in blood glucose (sugar.) Almonds contain the lowest amount of total fat among all types of nuts. Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are protective against heart disease. Try to avoid salted varieties. All nuts are fairly high in calories, so keep your portions to a small handful.
6. Sweet potatoes
With their lower glycemic index, sweet potatoes are a wonderful alternative to white potatoes. They are high in Vitamin A, fiber and are simple to fix. Scrub the outer skin, rinse and pat dry, prick with a fork and bake in the oven, crock pot or microwave until tender. Forgo the sweet potatoes fries, as this version cancels out the health benefits.
7. Citrus fruit
Oranges, grapefruit, lemons and limes are excellent sources of Vitamin C. A small orange or half a grapefruit provides 15 grams of carbohydrate, and about 75% of the daily recommended Vitamin C intake. Eat the whole fruit rather than juice for greater satiety and a more gradual rise in blood glucose (sugar).
8. Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids
Salmon and tuna are good examples. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce triglycerides and lower risk of heart disease. Most other types of fish are very low in fat and calories, and therefore would be healthy protein choices as well, but skip the batter and breading! Baked, grilled or broiled would be best.
9. Fat–free milk and yogurt
These dairy products are great sources of calcium and Vitamin D, important nutrients for keeping bones and teeth strong. Milk is often replaced by alternative beverages which provide empty calories, such as soda pop. Make a point of including a minimum of 2-3 servings/day. Greek yogurt, with its higher protein content, is a convenient snack to ward off hunger between meals. Soy and almond milk are lactose-free alternatives which are low in carbohydrates and also very good sources of calcium.
10. Whole grains
This includes rolled oats, bran cereals, whole wheat breads and pastas, brown rice and pearled barley. These grains provide fiber as well as other key nutrients. Eat them in moderate portions to aid with blood glucose control. Avoid refined grains, where the wheat germ and bran have been removed.
Make a goal to include several of these superfoods daily.
Mediterranean-style grilled salmon
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 4 salmon fillets, each 5 ounces
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- 4 green olives, chopped
- 4 thin slices lemon
Directions
Prepare a hot fire in a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill or broiler. Away from the heat source, lightly coat the grill rack or broiler pan with cooking spray. Position the cooking rack 4 to 6 inches from the heat source.
In a small bowl, combine the basil, parsley, minced garlic and lemon juice. Spray the fish with cooking spray. Sprinkle with black pepper. Top each fillet with equal amounts of the herb-garlic mixture. Place the fish herb-side down on the grill. Grill over high heat. When the edges turn white, after about 3 to 4 minutes, turn the fish over and place on aluminum foil. Move the fish to a cooler part of the grill or reduce the heat. Grill until the fish is opaque throughout when tested with the tip of a knife and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish reads 145 F (about 4 minutes longer).
Remove the salmon and place on warmed plates. Garnish with green olives and lemon slices.
Dietitian’s tip: You may substitute swordfish, halibut, sea bass or any other whitefish and the calorie values are similar. Serve with a baked sweet potato, tossed greens and bowl of blueberries for a meal chock full of superfoods.
Nutritional analysis: Per serving (serving size: 1 fillet — about 4 ounces cooked): Calories 214, total fat 10 g, saturated fat 1 g, trans fat 0 g, monounsaturated fat 3 g, sodium 143 mg, carbohydrate 3 g, protein 28 g
Recipe from: Mayo clinic staff
