When someone finds out that I study nutrition, one of the first questions they ask is: “What diet do I need to go on to lose weight?” Normally I am about halfway through my explanation of nourishing foods and physical activity and how complicated weight loss is when I’m interrupted to be told about whatever new diet that is supposedly “the best.” But the truth is most of these fad diets come and go. Eventually, people realize that they can’t follow them for the rest of their lives and move on to the next one. If I had to name a “diet” that I would recommend people adapt their lifestyle to, it would be the Mediterranean diet.
You may have heard of the Mediterranean diet before, because time and time again it is recognized as one of healthiest diets in the world. However, the most important thing about the Mediterranean diet is that it’s not really a diet at all — it is a lifestyle followed by people who live around the Mediterranean Sea. They are not focused on eating only a specific set of nutrients. They’re simply eating the foods and living the lifestyle that they learned growing up.
In the summer of 2016, I got the chance to spend time in Italy learning about food and nutrition. While I was there, I noticed certain aspects of the Italian culture that supported a healthy lifestyle. In this article, I will highlight easy habits you can pick up to incorporate the Mediterranean way of life into your everyday routine.
Walk anywhere and everywhere
I know this is easier said than done when we live in an area where there is snow half of the year, but it is helpful to walk places whenever you are able. Public transportation is huge in Italy, but with all the traffic it’s sometimes faster to just walk a mile. I typically walked between nine to 16 miles a day while I was there. You don’t need to walk quite that much, but any extra time you can spend walking is time well spent.
Pick water first
Italy is just about 100 degrees every day in the summer and most places don’t have air conditioning. The last thing you’ll want after you’ve been sweating all day and night is any sort of sugary drink. Luckily water is available around just about every corner in cities like Rome, making water the easiest choice. I rarely saw Italians drinking soda or any other sort of packaged, sugary drink. Carry a water bottle with you and pick water over other drink options when you’re out.
Make time for food
One of my favorite things about Italy is how much time people will dedicate to picking, cooking, and eating food. To Italians, you don’t eat just to eat. Good food is a gift, and cooking is an art. Rarely did I ever see a microwave in anyone’s kitchen because most of their food is made from scratch. If you have the time, spend it on cooking. Not only are home cooked meals cheaper, they also tend to be more nutritious. Plus, cooking from home makes taking time for yourself or spending time with those you care about most a priority.
Less meat, more fruits and vegetables
You’ve heard it before, but I’m going to say it again. Eat less meat and more fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are easily accessible in Italy and typically make up a large portion of the meal. Meat used as a garnish rather than the main entrée and is mostly used to flavor dishes rather than to make up the main part of the meal. Practice making vegetables and fruit the main focus of the plate and go light on the meat when possible.
Eat a variety of grains
I honestly can’t recall a single meal where I didn’t have some sort of bread or grain with it. The key thing is variety. Italian dishes embrace an assortment of grains like some of less commonly used ancient grains like farro, spelt, and polenta. Unlike the refined grains most commonly eaten in America, these grains are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Rather than grabbing for a classic white slice of bread, branch out to some previously unfamiliar grains.
Don’t skip dessert
Yes, I said it. Don’t skip dessert or any food that you enjoy! An Italian chef once told me “food is meant to nourish the mind, body, and soul.” And really, who wants to deprive themselves for the rest of their life? Enjoy desserts and the foods that you love but limit yourself to smaller portions.
Pita pizza
Makes: 1 servings
Ingredients
- 1 medium Roma tomato
- Pinch of salt
- Pita bread or naan bread
- Mozzarella cheese
- Basil (optional)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
To make the sauce, remove stem from tomato. Blend tomato to a pureed consistency. Using a strainer, remove excess liquid from tomato pulp. Add pinch of salt to pulp and set pulp aside.
Place bread directly onto the oven rack for five minutes. Once golden brown, remove bread from oven. Using a spoon, spread tomato pulp evenly onto bread. Break mozzarella into small chunks distribute evenly onto bread. Place bread back into the oven for five additional minutes or until golden brown. Top with fresh basil as desired.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 340 calories, 13 g fat, 17 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 730 mg sodium
Fresh pasta sauce
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, sliced
- ¼ cup red onion, cut into thin slices
- ¼ teaspoon or less red pepper flakes
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3-4 fresh basil leaves
- 2 lbs. Roma tomatoes or 28 oz. canned diced tomatoes (skip blanching step with can)
To blanch the tomatoes, first fill a large pot with water, bring water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Cut off the stems of the tomatoes. Using a sharp knife, cut a shallow X on the bottom of each tomato. This will encourage the skin to split during blanching. Immerse tomatoes in the boiling water and cook for 30 to 60 seconds or until the tomato’s skin splits open. Using a slotted spoon, transfer tomatoes to the large bowl of ice water. Once the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, use your fingers to peel the skin off the tomatoes.
To prepare the sauce, heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic slices, red pepper flakes, pepper, and salt. Let sit for half a minute. Make sure the garlic does not burn. Add onions and sauté until soft. Add the blanched tomatoes and two basil leaves. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Let simmer for 30 to 50 minutes. If you want a thinner sauce, place in blender and blend until smooth.
Tips from an Italian:
- When tomatoes aren’t in season or if they are from a can, they tend to be more acidic. If this is the case, add some sugar to cut the acidic taste. Be careful not to add too much!
- Add 2 tbsp. of butter to the sauce for a creamier taste.
Note: Fresh tomatoes can be substituted with canned diced tomatoes. Should you elect to use canned tomatoes, skip blanching step.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 90 calories, 3.5 g fat, 2 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 670 mg sodium
