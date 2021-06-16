Laura Birkel: Alcohol and weight gain

If you’re a Midwesterner, relaxing summer evenings likely include your favorite refreshing alcoholic beverage. Warmer weather allows for more time outside, vacations and time spent with friends and family. Alcohol has always been a go-to for socialization, but drinking contributes to weight gain in more ways than one.

Alcohol calories are not created equal. Alcohol contains calories per gram of intake like the food we eat. Unlike the six essential nutrients (water, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein and fat), alcohol provides no nutritional value. Calories from alcohol are sent straight to storage as fat since it cannot be used by our bodily tissues or systems. Alcohol manufacturers don’t make it easy to track your calorie intake from alcoholic beverages as there is not a nutrition label on many cans or bottles. Moderation of beverage and food intake is key to monitoring excess energy intake from alcohol.