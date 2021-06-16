Laura Birkel: Alcohol and weight gain

If you’re a Midwesterner, relaxing summer evenings likely include your favorite refreshing alcoholic beverage. Warmer weather allows for more time outside, vacations and time spent with friends and family. Alcohol has always been a go-to for socialization, but drinking contributes to weight gain in more ways than one.
Alcohol calories are not created equal. Alcohol contains calories per gram of intake like the food we eat. Unlike the six essential nutrients (water, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein and fat), alcohol provides no nutritional value. Calories from alcohol are sent straight to storage as fat since it cannot be used by our bodily tissues or systems. Alcohol manufacturers don’t make it easy to track your calorie intake from alcoholic beverages as there is not a nutrition label on many cans or bottles. Moderation of beverage and food intake is key to monitoring excess energy intake from alcohol.
Alcohol hinders your state of mind and inhibitions. While you may be able to moderate pizza portions when sober, your ability to regulate portions is significantly impaired when alcohol is in your system. Researchers found people became more sensitive to food aromas and food cues due to triggers occurring in the brain after drinking. This heightened food aroma sensitivity paired with the fun environment of parties and social gatherings can lead to intake inconsistent with our nutrition goals.
Awareness and mindfulness are keys to ensuring your liquid calorie intake doesn’t impact your weight or nutrition negatively. Women should have less than or one drink daily; men should have less than or two drinks daily, based on recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Lemon Sun Tea
Makes 16 servings
- 8 green tea bags
- 1 gallon (16 cups) water
- 1 lemon (medium-large), sliced
Fill a gallon (4 quart) glass pitcher with 128 ounces of water. Place eight green tea bags in the pitcher, strings laying outside the rim. Cover the pitcher and place outdoors or on a sunny windowsill. Make sure the pitcher gets direct sunlight for at least three hours. Brew tea for three to four hours or until desired color is reached. Time may be less on a very hot day. Remove tea bags. Wash and slice one medium-large lemon and place in the jar. Store in the fridge or add ice cubes to each class for a cool, refreshing, and hydrating beverage.
This recipe provides a negligible amount of calories, fat, carbohydrate, fiber and sodium.
Apple Sandwich
Makes 2 servings
- 1 medium apple
- ¼ cup granola
- 1 Tbsp. raisins or other dried fruit (optional)
- 1-2 Tbsp. nut butter of choice (peanut, almond, cashew)
Use apple corer to remove core and slice apple into rings. If you don’t have an apple corer, slice the apples into rounds first then use a small cookie cutter or knife to remove the core from the center of each slice. Spread nut butter on one side of a slice. Sprinkle with granola and dried fruit. Stack second slice on top. Slice into smaller chunks or eat whole.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 180 calories, 9 g fat, 95 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 5 g protein
Laura Birkel is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian