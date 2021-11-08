Laura Birkel: Eating in moderation, defined

Think of how many times you’ve heard “eat everything in moderation” and wondered what that means. It’s used often by dietitians and other health professionals when referencing how to regulate food and nutrient quality.

But what does “moderation” mean and how can it be implemented into a diet?

Moderation is the opposite of going “all in” on the latest fad diet or restricting specific foods. It’s putting more trust in your ability to rely on internal cues for how much and what types of food you eat to create balance with a variety of food types. Food shouldn’t be labeled “good” or “bad.” It should be valued as fuel for our physical and emotional needs.

Moderation comes from the inside out — our bodies can help us understand what we are hungry for and how much we need. Here are some key concepts to remember when eating in moderation:

Restriction is not the answer. It’s a basic human principle that not being able to have something only increases your desire to have it. The same goes for restricting foods or labeling them as “bad.” Without rigid rules for specific foods, you’ll be able to allow yourself freedom with food. This is much more beneficial than you think on cravings and overall satisfaction with your intake.

The amount or portion can make a big difference. With many restaurant portions being three to five times the recommended amounts by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, our visual cues for an amount of food that typically satisfies is skewed. Studies have shown that no matter the amount of food served, we are likely to eat it all even if we aren’t hungry for the entire plate. Serving sizes listed on nutrition facts is meant to be a guide for portions commonly consumed. Keep in mind that each person has individual energy needs.

Take your time eating to find what amount satisfies. When was the last time you took 15 minutes to eat a meal without distractions such as your phone or the TV? On average, it takes the brain and stomach about 15 to 20 minutes to communicate and signal fullness. If you’re one who prefers to eat a plate of food in five minutes and immediately go back for seconds, this means you may have been full long before you ate the second plate. Keep an eye on the timing of your meal and gradually work toward increasing the time to allow for your body to communicate effectively.

The bottom line: moderation is a subjective term with the aim of encouraging regulation of your intake no matter if the food is labeled “bad” or “good”. All foods fit—it’s a matter of regulating how often and how much that leads to a moderation of intake. If you’re looking for guidance on how to incorporate moderation into your lifestyle, don’t hesitate to reach out to a local registered dietitian nutritionist.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Makes 4

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup canned pumpkin

1 egg

2 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

In a large bowl whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, pumpkin, canola oil, and vanilla extract. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir just until combined. Batter will be thick. If you want thinner pancakes, add more buttermilk

Spray griddle or fry pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour about 1/3 cup batter on heated pan and flip once cooked on bottom.

Serve warm and with applesauce or maple syrup as desired.

Nutrition facts: 235 calories, 42 g carbohydrates, 7 g protein, 3 g fat, 230 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 10 g sugar

Laura Birkel is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0