Beet walnut salad

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 8

1 small bunch of beets (or enough no-salt-added canned beets to make 3 cups, drained)

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon water

8 cups fresh salad greens

1/4 cup chopped apple

1/4 cup chopped celery

Freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

1/4 cup gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

Steam raw beets in water in a saucepan until tender (skip this step if using canned beets). Slip off skins. Rinse to cool. Slice in 1/2-inch rounds. In a medium bowl, toss with red wine vinegar.

In a large bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, olive oil and water. Add salad greens and toss.

Put greens onto individual salad plates. Top with sliced beets, chopped apples and celery. Sprinkle with pepper, walnuts and cheese. Serve immediately.

Nutrition per serving size of 1 cup lettuce and 1/2 cup beets: 90 calories, 5 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 115 milligrams sodium, 9 grams carbohydrates, 2.5 grams fiber, 3 grams protein.