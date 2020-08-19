Londre: Watermelon brings fresh taste to summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What says “summer” better than fresh watermelon? August is host to National Watermelon Day, which is a great opportunity to brush up on watermelon facts and find new ways to enjoy this summer delicacy!

A cup of diced watermelon only has 46 calories, is a good source of vitamin C, and is basically sodium and fat free. Watermelon is such a refreshing treat because it is about 92% water. There are hundreds of varieties of watermelon grown all over the world, some are even orange or yellow colored. In the US we mostly just eat the inside of the watermelon, although pickled watermelon rinds are popular in the South. However, in some Asian countries watermelon seeds are roasted and watermelon rind is commonly used as a vegetable.

Seedless watermelons were created over 50 years ago, and they have few or no mature black seeds. Seedless watermelons are hybrids that cannot produce seeds that would grow into another watermelon. Seedless watermelons still contain small white immature seeds that are perfectly safe to swallow while eating.