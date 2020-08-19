Londre: Watermelon brings fresh taste to summer

What says “summer” better than fresh watermelon? August is host to National Watermelon Day, which is a great opportunity to brush up on watermelon facts and find new ways to enjoy this summer delicacy!
A cup of diced watermelon only has 46 calories, is a good source of vitamin C, and is basically sodium and fat free. Watermelon is such a refreshing treat because it is about 92% water. There are hundreds of varieties of watermelon grown all over the world, some are even orange or yellow colored. In the US we mostly just eat the inside of the watermelon, although pickled watermelon rinds are popular in the South. However, in some Asian countries watermelon seeds are roasted and watermelon rind is commonly used as a vegetable.
Seedless watermelons were created over 50 years ago, and they have few or no mature black seeds. Seedless watermelons are hybrids that cannot produce seeds that would grow into another watermelon. Seedless watermelons still contain small white immature seeds that are perfectly safe to swallow while eating.
Oddly enough, the watermelon can be classified as both a fruit and a vegetable. It is considered a fruit because it grows from a seed, has a sweet refreshing flavor, and is considered a type of melon (Although it is actually a type of berry with a hard outer rind that is called a “pepo”). Watermelon is also considered a vegetable because it is a member of the same family as cucumbers and pumpkins.
When picking a watermelon in the store, look the watermelon over and choose one that is firm ad free from bruises, cuts, or dents. The watermelon should be heavy for its size, because most of the weight is water, and it should sound hollow when tapped. The underside of the watermelon should have a light yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun. Remember to wash your melon before cutting it to remove any dirt, bacteria or other contaminants.
Spiced melon salad
By Mayo Clinic Staff
Serves 4
2 cups diced assorted melon, such as watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew (or any fruit you like)
½ cup plain or vanilla low fat or nonfat yogurt
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon mace
⅛ teaspoon clove
⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
Orange zest (about 1 tablespoon) and juice (about 3 tablespoons)
Directions: In a large bowl, mix all ingredients to combine. Serve chilled.
Per serving (½ cup) Calories 52, Fat Trace, Sodium 31 mg, Carbohydrate 11 g, Fiber 1 g, Protein 2 g
Watermelon, Feta, and Arugula Salad with Balsamic Glaze
By Mayo Clinic Staff
4 servings
4 cups baby arugula
4 cups 3/4-inch cubes seedless watermelon
4 ounce feta cheese, crumbled
4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar glaze
Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Preparation: May either toss salad in a large serving bowl, or make 4 individual servings. If preparing individual servings, toss 1 cup arugula, 1 cup watermelon, and 1 ounce crumbled feta in a salad bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze and add pepper to taste.
Ingredient tip: Balsamic vinegar glaze can be found in the vinegar section at many supermarkets. If unavailable, boil 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar in a small saucepan until reduced to 3 tablespoons, 6 to 7 minutes.
Calories 160, Total fat 6 g, Saturated fat 3 g, Sodium 250 mg, Total carbohydrate 21 g, Dietary fiber 1 g, Protein 5 g
Romi Londre is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse
