Make New Year’s resolutions that matter for your health

Happy New Year! This is the time of year millions of Americans make those New Year’s resolutions. It is no surprise that most common resolutions are to eat healthier and be more active. But where do you begin?
There is so much information in print, on television or on social media about what to eat and not to eat to avoid everything from the common cold to cancer. It is overwhelming and can make you want to quit before you start. Below are some suggestions to help you make a resolution that research has shown can improve health.
1. Cover half your plate with fruits and vegetables. There are so many reasons to eat more fruits and vegetables. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, phytochemicals and antioxidants. Countless studies have shown that including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet can lower blood pressure, reduce risk for heart disease and some forms of cancer, help with digestion and blood sugar control, and help control weight.
2. Be as active as you can be. Americans are encouraged to be physically active at least 150 minutes a week. If that is not realistic for you, be as active as you can be. Even a few minutes of exercise can be helpful. Evidence shows regular physical activity can help:
- Reduce risk for heart disease
- Manage and improve blood sugar
- Manage weight
- Improve mood and reduce stress
- Strengthen bones and muscles which improves balance
- Reduce risk for some cancers including lung, breast, colon and uterine cancer
- Improve brain function
- Improve quality of sleep
3. Reduce intake of sugar. Eating too much added sugar – not the natural sugar found in fruits, vegetables and milk – can raise blood pressure, significantly increase risk of heart disease, contribute to fatty liver and diabetes risk, increase inflammation in the body and cause weight gain. Women and children are recommended to consume no more than 6 teaspoons (24 grams) added sugar daily, while men should limit their intake to no more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams) added sugar daily. The “Nutrition Facts” food label now lists grams of “added sugar” so it will be easier to tell how much sugar the manufacturer spooned in your food.
4. Choose healthy fats more often. Years ago, being healthy was all about limiting all fats in your diet, but today research shows that Americans should focus on the type of fat in the diet. All fat is high in calories and should be limited to help manage your weight. Using the heart healthy fats instead of those that increase cholesterol levels can improve your health.
Heart healthy fats (choose more often) include canola, olive and peanut oils; avocadoes; nuts and natural nut butters; ground flaxseed and fish – especially salmon, tuna, lake trout and mackerel.
Cholesterol/lipid raising fats (choose less often) include fatty meats, cream, butter, lard, coconut and palm oils, stick margarine, shortening or foods that are made with these fats.
5. Eat more plant-based proteins. Research shows people who eat less animal-based proteins and more plant-based proteins have reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and other health conditions. It’s not necessary to become vegan but consider replacing your animal protein with plant protein for a few meals each week. Plant proteins include nuts, seeds, dried beans and lentils as well as soy products like tofu and tempeh.
You have free articles remaining.
6. Work hard to make time to play. It is estimated that at least 75% of visits to the doctor are related to stress. High levels of stress can increase your risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, obesity and trouble digesting food. Keep in mind some stress is normal and can be helpful for you to get things done on time. But ongoing stress can have a negative impact on your body. Don’t use alcohol or drugs to deal with stress — they are not effective. Instead, find a balance between work and play with hobbies or spending time with friends. Plan time into your day to do things you enjoy for at least 15 to 30 minutes, try to exercise regularly to burn off extra stress and seek professional help if you feel you can’t manage it on your own.
Creamy Tortellini Soup
Makes about 8 servings
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 large carrots, thinly sliced
- 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 6 cups vegetable broth
- 1 package (12 oz.) frozen tortellini
- 5 oz. baby spinach
- ½ cup 1% milk
Melt butter in large saucepan or soup pot. Add garlic, onion, carrots, Italian seasoning and pepper. Cook over medium heat for 6 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in flour until crumbly. Slowly add broth, continue to stir until well combined without clumps. Bring soup to boil; add tortellini and spinach. Continue to cook over medium heat for 5-6 minutes stirring occasionally, until tortellini is heated through. Stir in milk; bring back to boil. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until smooth and thickened. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 200 calories, 7 g fat, 7 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 920 mg sodium
Sesame Sugar Snap Peas
Makes 4 1-cup servings
- 4 tsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
- 3 tsp. toasted sesame oil, divided
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups fresh sugar snap peas
- ½ cup shredded carrots
Mix soy sauce, 1 tsp. oil and garlic in small bowl. Set aside. Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add sugar snap peas and other 2 tsp. of oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until peas start to blister, about 3-4 minutes. Add seasoning mixture and carrots; cook an additional minute or until desired texture.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 75 calories, 4 g fat, 2 g protein, 7 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 205 mg sodium