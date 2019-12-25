Make New Year’s resolutions that matter for your health

5. Eat more plant-based proteins. Research shows people who eat less animal-based proteins and more plant-based proteins have reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and other health conditions. It’s not necessary to become vegan but consider replacing your animal protein with plant protein for a few meals each week. Plant proteins include nuts, seeds, dried beans and lentils as well as soy products like tofu and tempeh.

6. Work hard to make time to play. It is estimated that at least 75% of visits to the doctor are related to stress. High levels of stress can increase your risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, obesity and trouble digesting food. Keep in mind some stress is normal and can be helpful for you to get things done on time. But ongoing stress can have a negative impact on your body. Don’t use alcohol or drugs to deal with stress — they are not effective. Instead, find a balance between work and play with hobbies or spending time with friends. Plan time into your day to do things you enjoy for at least 15 to 30 minutes, try to exercise regularly to burn off extra stress and seek professional help if you feel you can’t manage it on your own.