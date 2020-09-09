Margie Ley: Cherries -- The pretty fruit with health benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although 90 percent of cherries grown in the U.S. are grown in Michigan, 5 percent of the nation’s crop is grown in Wisconsin, primarily in Door County.

There are many varieties of sweet and sour cherries. The most well-known sweet cherries are Bing cherries, which are delicious fresh. The Ranier cherry is a sweet cherry named for Mount Ranier. Ranier cherries are great for eating fresh and in salads. The Queen (Royal) Anne cherry is used to make maraschino cherries.

Having a sweet/sour taste makes them great for baking. Be careful when eating them fresh as they have a tart aftertaste.

The Montmorency cherry is a sour cherry grown in Michigan and Wisconsin that can be eaten dried, frozen, canned or fresh. This cherry can also be used to make smoothies, trail mixes and baked goods. The Morello cherry is a sour cherry used in pies. Morello cherries lack the sweetness of the Bing cherry but make a marvelous cherry pie.

Cherries are low in fat and packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium and fiber. They also contain lesser amounts of calcium, magnesium and iron. Cherries are rich in antioxidants and plant chemicals that may help to reduce inflammation.