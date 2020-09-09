Margie Ley: Cherries -- The pretty fruit with health benefits

Although 90 percent of cherries grown in the U.S. are grown in Michigan, 5 percent of the nation’s crop is grown in Wisconsin, primarily in Door County.
There are many varieties of sweet and sour cherries. The most well-known sweet cherries are Bing cherries, which are delicious fresh. The Ranier cherry is a sweet cherry named for Mount Ranier. Ranier cherries are great for eating fresh and in salads. The Queen (Royal) Anne cherry is used to make maraschino cherries.
Having a sweet/sour taste makes them great for baking. Be careful when eating them fresh as they have a tart aftertaste.
The Montmorency cherry is a sour cherry grown in Michigan and Wisconsin that can be eaten dried, frozen, canned or fresh. This cherry can also be used to make smoothies, trail mixes and baked goods. The Morello cherry is a sour cherry used in pies. Morello cherries lack the sweetness of the Bing cherry but make a marvelous cherry pie.
Cherries are low in fat and packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium and fiber. They also contain lesser amounts of calcium, magnesium and iron. Cherries are rich in antioxidants and plant chemicals that may help to reduce inflammation.
Select firm, plump and shiny cherries. Avoid cherries that are soft or have brown spots. Once purchased, keep them refrigerated or freeze them to enjoy year-round!
Tasty Cherry Cobbler
Makes 12 servings
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cups pitted sour cherries
- ¾ cup white sugar
- 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place butter in a 13x9 inch baking dish, and place in the oven to melt while the oven is preheating. Remove when butter is melted.
In a medium bowl, stir together the one cup flour, one cup sugar and baking powder. Mix in milk until well blended. Pour batter into the pan over the butter. Do not stir.
Place cherries into a bowl and toss with remaining sugar and flour. Spread the cherry mixture evenly over the batter.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes until golden brown.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 244 calories, 7.5 g fat, 2 g protein, 42 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 95 mg sodium
Cherry Chocolate Chunk Loaf
Makes 12 servings
- 1 tsp. unsalted butter
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup plain yogurt
- ¼ tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups pitted cherries, fresh or thawed, well drained frozen
- ½ cup dark chocolate chunks
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
Optional Icing:
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 3 tsp. milk, more as needed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x4 inch loaf pan. Whisk flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda together in a bowl.
Cream half cup butter and one cup sugar together in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in yogurt and vanilla.
Chop pitted cherries coarsely with a knife or by pulsing in a food processor. Add to the wet ingredients along with the chocolate chunks and chopped walnuts. Stir to combine. Butter may appear curdled. Pour in the flour mixture and mix until all the flour has disappeared. Transfer butter into prepared loaf pan, smooth butter evenly.
Bake in preheated oven until nicely browned, about one hour. Let bread cool in pan for 15 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.
If icing is desired, combine powdered sugar and milk in a bowl. Add more milk as needed to result in a thin, runny consistency. Drizzle icing over the bread.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 321 calories, 14.5 g fat, 5 g protein, 45 g carbohydrate, 1.5 g fiber, 270 mg sodium
Margie Ley is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.
