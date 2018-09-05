If you’ve been through the yogurt aisle in the grocery store recently and were confused by the many options available, you are not alone. You can find varying textures from yogurt whips to Greek yogurt, yogurt in tubes for eating on the go, and varying flavors and flavor combinations from plain to added fruit, chocolate, nuts, granola and more. The nutrient content varies considerably as well including those that tout low-fat, full-fat, no sugar or artificial sweeteners added, higher protein and added probiotics.
Yogurt is thought to have originated in Turkey, dating back more than 7,000 years. These early yogurts were likely fermented by naturally occurring bacteria when milk was stored in a container made from an animal’s stomach. It was discovered that the milk would keep longer in this fermented form and people even preferred the taste of yogurt over milk. The cultivation of yogurt has evolved over the centuries into what is now found in the yogurt aisle at the grocery store.
Today, yogurt is made when fresh milk, fermented using bacterial starters or “cultures” which convert the lactose (milk sugar) into lactic acid. This process thickens the milk and gives it the tangy flavor of yogurt. Once the yogurt is cooled, it can be flavored with fruit or other flavorings and sweeteners.
There are three main types of yogurt:
- Balkan- or set-style yogurt is made when warm, cultured milk is poured into containers and then incubated without any stirring. This process gives the yogurt a thicker texture that makes it ideal for eating plain or using in recipes.
- Swiss-style or stirred yogurt is made when the warm, cultured milk is incubated in a large vat, cooled and stirred. This process gives the yogurt a thinner, creamy texture. It is this type of yogurt that typically has fruit or sweeteners added and is often eaten as-is or incorporated into desserts or beverages.
- Greek-style yogurt is a very thick yogurt that is made either from milk that has had some of its water removed or by straining whey from plain yogurt. Greek yogurt is great for cooking as it tends to hold up better when heated and is a good substitute for sour cream.
Eating yogurt has many health benefits, including supplying your gastrointestinal system with “good” bacteria that helps digest foods. The bacteria added to the milk to create yogurt digest lactose, making yogurt more tolerable to some individuals with lactose intolerance — the inability to digest the milk sugar. Some individuals may see a benefit from added probiotics as well. Yogurt is an excellent source of protein, with Greek yogurt containing higher amounts, as well as calcium, phosphorus, potassium and certain B vitamins. Fat and sugar content varies considerably making it important to read the label. Watch out for additives that can contribute even more fat and sugar.
To help incorporate yogurt into meals and boost your nutrient intake consider these tips:
- Replace all or part of mayonnaise with plain, low fat yogurt in recipes for a lower-calorie, tangy result.
- Add low fat yogurt to dips for a lighter, lower-calorie option or mash an avocado with plain yogurt for a unique flavor.
- Add yogurt to smoothies to boost protein and nutrients.
- Mix yogurt into pancake or waffle batter or top pancakes and waffles with yogurt and berries for extra nutrients and fiber.
- Make a delicious iced latte with vanilla-flavored yogurt, cold-brewed coffee and ice cubes blended until slushy.
Easy strawberry banana smoothie
Makes: 1 serving
Ingredients
1 banana, sliced
½ cup strawberries
½ cup Greek yogurt, plain
1 teaspoon honey
4-5 ice cubes
Directions
Place all ingredients in blender. Pulse and blend until combined.
Optional: Add ground flaxseed or chia seeds for extra fiber, cinnamon or vanilla extract for flavor, or milk and/or more ice until desired consistency is reached.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 220 calories, 1 g fat, 13 g protein, 43 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, and 45 mg sodium
Honey yogurt parfaits
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
½ cup uncooked oats
¼ cup sliced almonds
2 tablespoon wheat germ
1 tablespoon orange juice
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon cinnamon
12 oz. nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt
12 oz. nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 cup strawberries, sliced
1 cup blueberries
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly spray 8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
Make the granola by combining oats, almonds and wheat germ in a bowl. In another small bowl, combine orange juice, honey and cinnamon. Add juice mixture to oat mixture; mix well. Spread mixture evenly on prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until toasted, stirring twice during baking. Remove from oven and transfer mixture to sheet of foil to cool completely.
In a bowl, combine the yogurts. In 6 parfait glasses or other dessert bowls, evenly divide yogurt, berries and granola in layers.
Nutrition information: Per serving (½ cup yogurt, 2 tablespoons granola, ⅓ cup berries): 165 calories, 3 g fat, 15 g protein, 21 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 36 mg sodium
