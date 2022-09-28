Mariah Wittenberg: Why choose whole grains vs. refined grains?

Did you know September is National Whole Grains Month? Rice, pastas, breads and cereals are grains within the macronutrient group called carbohydrates, which break down in our bodies to provide us with energy. They are an important part of a healthy, well-balanced diet. During processing, some grains are stripped of parts of the seed which removes many nutrients, including an important component called fiber; these types of grains are called refined grains and include white breads, rice, pastas, crackers, and cereals. On the other hand, whole grains contain all parts of the seed providing us with a greater variety of nutrients, including an important component called fiber.

Fiber, found not only within whole grain products, but also within foods such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes is extremely beneficial in helping to promote overall health. It aids in lowering blood cholesterol levels, promoting bowel regularity, and helps to keep us feeling fuller and more satisfied for longer periods of time when compared to refined grains. The presence of fiber slows the digestion process of the foods, as it cannot be broken down in the body. Other important nutrients found within whole grain products include B vitamins, iron, selenium, potassium, and magnesium.

There are a wide variety of whole grain products to choose from including whole wheat breads, pastas, crackers, cereals and tortillas, brown rice, and oatmeal. Other sources to explore include quiona, barley and buckwheat. It is recommended to make at least half of your overall intake of grain foods in your diet whole grains.

It can sometimes be challenging or overwhelming when trying to choose whole grain products at the grocery store. Reading the nutrition facts label can ensure you choose a fiber and nutrient-rich whole grain product. As a general rule of thumb, search for foods with three grams or more of dietary fiber per serving and make sure the word “whole” is listed within one of the first ingredients on the ingredient list.

Overall, whole gains provide the body with important nutrients and are great to include as part of an overall, healthy diet. So, next time you are preparing a meal or doing your grocery shopping, think about making the simple swap from refined to whole grain products!

No-Bake Peanut Butter Oatmeal Energy Bites

Makes 12 servings

1 cup old-fashioned oats

½ cup ground flax seeds

⅔ cup natural creamy peanut butter

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons honey

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well to combine. To make them easier to roll into bites, chill in the fridge for 10-20 minutes. Then, roll into 12 bites and enjoy! Keep stored in the fridge.

Nutrition analysis serving: 190 calories, 12 g fat, 5 g protein, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 45 mg sodium