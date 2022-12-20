Megan Redman: Winter squash provides fiber, vitamins A and C

Have you ever walked into a grocery store produce section and noticed the large bin with a variety of pumpkin or gourd-looking vegetables? Were you ever brave enough to pick one out and attempt to prepare and cook at home? The bin can be a little overwhelming, especially if you are not sure which squash is which or how to prepare the squash. Let’s explore the different types of winter squash and their health benefits.

First, the most common types you would find in this bin are spaghetti, acorn and butternut squash. Spaghetti squash is usually yellow and oval shaped. When roasted or microwaved, it will easily pull apart with a fork looking like spaghetti noodles. This squash is a great gluten-free or low-carbohydrate alternative to traditional pasta. An acorn squash has a dark green skin and appears like a cross between a pumpkin and an acorn. Acorn squash is best for stuffing and roasting. Finally, butternut squash tends to be a creamy color with a pear shape. Butternut squash is used best in soups and stews, pureed, baked or roasted. It can be an alternative to sweet potatoes.

When selecting a squash, pick a dull and heavy squash for their size. Avoid picking one with soft spots or cracks. The riper the squash is, the firmer or harder the rind is. Depending on the squash, it can provide a variety of health benefits. All squash is a good source of fiber. Acorn, spaghetti and butternut squash are good sources of vitamin C. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is important to help with healing, building tissue and helping your body absorb iron. Butternut and spaghetti squash provide an excellent source of vitamin A. Vitamin A is required for cell growth and division, can help with immunity and is important to aid in vision. Most people meet the daily requirements for both nutrients through diet alone.

Next time you’re in the store, pick out a butternut or spaghetti squash and try one of the recipes below!

Cinnamon butternut squash fries

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

10 ounce package pre-cut butternut squash rotini

1 tablespoon canola oil

1½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place canola oil, cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar in a bowl and combine well. Add butternut squash rotini and mix well to evenly coat squash with seasoning mixture.

Spread evenly in one layer onto a baking pan lined with parchment paper and bake for approximately 15 minutes or until fork tender. Serve immediately.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 125 calories, 7 g fat, 1.5 g protein, 15 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 0 mg sodium.

Shrimp scampi spaghetti squash

Makes 4-5 servings

Ingredients

1 spaghetti squash (2-3 pounds)

Canola oil spray

1-1¼ pounds medium-large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced (or 1½ teaspoon diced garlic from a jar)

3 cups raw spinach

¼ cup dried basil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cover cookie sheet with tin foil or lightly spray with oil.

Cut squash in half lengthwise. If too difficult to cut, poke holes in the squash with a fork and microwave for 2-3 minutes to soften. Once cut, use a spoon to remove seeds and loose flesh. Spray each half with non-stick oil spray or olive oil.

Place squash, cut side down onto prepared baking sheet and roast in the oven for 30-35 minutes.

Remove from oven and let rest to cool.

When the squash has cooled, use a fork to scrape out squash flesh to create long strands

Season shrimp with paprika, onion powder and black pepper if desired

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, shrimp and onion. Cook, stirring until shrimp is pink and heated through (about 2-3 minutes). Set aside.

Add spaghetti squash and spinach to the shrimp mixture. Cook in a pan until mixed and heated through. Stir in basil, lemon juice and olive oil. Season with additional pepper and paprika to taste and top with parmesan cheese (optional).

Nutrition analysis per 1½ cup serving: 210 calories, 26 g protein, 500 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber.