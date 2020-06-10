Melissa Savoy: Building healthy habits begins with first steps

1. Balanced meals. Fuel your body with what makes you feel good. Having a set meal plan for the week will help keep you on track for eating balanced meals. Write down what you plan to eat for the week. Have your kids help pick out and make meals with you. Write a grocery list of the items you need. Plan on eating at the same time every day with your family. If that is difficult, try starting with one meal at first. You could even start by working on healthy snacks. If you are used to grabbing chips or cookies, move them to a different cabinet so you must work harder to get them. Place a bowl of fruit on your counter. Have pre-cut veggies in your refrigerator ready to grab.