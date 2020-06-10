Melissa Savoy: Building healthy habits begins with first steps

I’ve read a lot of social media posts about the need for motivation to jump start a healthier lifestyle. I know I searched for motivational quotes to start my own journey of wellness.
Motivation is the desire to work toward a goal. It influences the start of something new, but you need habits in place to succeed. Why are healthy habits important? How do you start a new habit?
Choosing to start new healthy habits will improve your overall well-being. When starting a new habit, it is going to take some practice, but eventually it will be automatic.
Start with one small habit. It is OK to miss a day of a new habit but don’t miss two in a row. Be patient and consistent with starting new habits.
Some small healthy habits to start:
1. Balanced meals. Fuel your body with what makes you feel good. Having a set meal plan for the week will help keep you on track for eating balanced meals. Write down what you plan to eat for the week. Have your kids help pick out and make meals with you. Write a grocery list of the items you need. Plan on eating at the same time every day with your family. If that is difficult, try starting with one meal at first. You could even start by working on healthy snacks. If you are used to grabbing chips or cookies, move them to a different cabinet so you must work harder to get them. Place a bowl of fruit on your counter. Have pre-cut veggies in your refrigerator ready to grab.
2. Hydration. Most adults need six to eight cups of water daily. Make hydration a habit by bringing a reusable water bottle with you. Keep track of how much you drink daily. If you are used to grabbing a sugary beverage, try drinking a glass of water first.
3. Reflect on your day. Start by reflecting on your day before bed for one to five minutes. Focus on what went well and how it made you feel. Or try meditation by sitting for five minutes to focus on your breath.
4. Movement. Your body is designed for activity. Schedule physical activity into your day. Set out your exercise clothes and shoes. Plan for it. You could start as simple as going for a nightly walk with your family after dinner.
5. Adequate sleep. Most people need six to eight hours of sleep a night. Schedule your bedtime and wake up time. Find a relaxing ritual before closing your eyes for the night. Turn off electronics for fewer distractions.
The most important step of creating a healthy habit is to continue moving forward with the same task until it becomes routine. Create a habit tracker in your calendar or find one online. Remember, if you miss a day, just pick up where you left off and keep going! You can do it!
If you are interested in free apps for self-care, download Headspace or Calm for meditation and relaxation.
Strawberry Mango Fruit Leather
Makes 5 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, halved
- 1 ripe mango, peeled and seed removed (frozen fruit may be used in substitute; 1 mango equals 1 cup of frozen mango)
Directions
Puree strawberries and mango in a food processor or blender until smooth. Spread puree out evenly about ⅛-inch-thick on a tray lined with parchment paper.
If using a dehydrator: Dry at 130 degrees F for 6 hours. After 6 hours check if the leather is tacky, if so, leave in 30 more minutes and check again until fully dry.
If using an oven: Dry at 175 degrees F for 2 hours. After 2 hours check if the leather is tacky, if so, leave in 30 more minute and check again until fully dry.
Dry time may vary depending on thickness of puree.
When leather is completely dry, place leather on a cutting board and cut into 5 strips. These can be rolled or left in strips. Store in an airtight container.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 50 calories, 0 g fat, 1 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 mg sodium.
Melissa Savoy is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.