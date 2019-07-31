Backpacking and hiking are all great ways to feed your sense of adventure. But how do you push that last mile on the trail when your stomach is saying you’re running on empty?
Without the modern convenience of your refrigerator or a local grocery store, having access to the right food provides a challenge. As a hiker you must also be mindful of the total weight of what’s in your pack. An overly heavy pack can turn an easy hike into a miserable struggle. So, let’s look at what foods will help you get the most out of your trip without spoiling in your pack or breaking your back.
Everyone needs macronutrients, which are the essential components of a healthy diet. Hungry hikers especially need macronutrients to fuel their journey. Macronutrients consist of carbohydrates, protein and fat and the amount needed by each person depends on the intensity of the hike. It is vital to determine your needs and the number of snacks and meals to bring while backpacking.
The simplest way to obtain all the macronutrients while also being mindful of the limited space in those heavy backpacks, is to pack dehydrated food. Dehydrated food is a staple of any seasoned backpacker’s pantry. This is for good reason. Dehydrated food delivers all the nutrients of perishable food without the added weight of the water.
Dehydrating food involves removing the liquid from the food item. The process of dehydrating food is easy, you simply bake the food low and slow. Dehydrating food at a low temperature allows for more nutrients to be preserved, and therefore, more nutritious food items. There are many prepackaged dehydrated foods available on the market today. Or if you want to embrace your inner Martha Stewart, you can buy a dehydrator and make your own dehydrated food at home. A bonus to dehydrated food is that the items will last for years with proper handling and storage techniques.
Now imagine you are halfway to your planned campsite and your stomach starts to rumble. What do you do? You take a break and rehydrate some delicious and nutritious dehydrated food. The process of rehydrating food is simple. Allow the dehydrated food item to soak in water for 10-30 minutes. Are you in a rush or simply too hungry to wait? Dehydrated foods can also be eaten without rehydration. Dried fruit and vegetables make excellent, easy to eat snacks along the trail.
An easy way to remember if you are packing all you need nutritionally is to make a “Hungry Hiker” checklist, including:
- Carbohydrates
- Protein
- Fat
- Fluid (water)
A favorite recipe that hits all the boxes in the “Hungry Hiker” nutrition checklist is granola with strawberries and powdered milk. This is a perfect mid-day meal that is eaten cold.
Now that you know how to fuel your adventure, get outside and enjoy the outdoors!
Granola
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
2 cups rolled oats
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon coconut oil
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Mix honey, coconut oil and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Heat in the microwave for 20 seconds. Remove for the microwave and stir. In a large bowl pour the mixture over the oats and stir until the oats are coated. Spread the mixture evenly onto a tray lined with parchment paper. Dry in the oven at 120 degrees F for 6-10 hours based on your desired crispness.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 450 calories, 13 g fat, 10 g protein, 74 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
Dried strawberries
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
2 cups fresh strawberries
Directions
Rinse the strawberries, cut the stem off, and slice approximately ¼” thick. Dry in the oven at 135 degrees F for 8-12 hours until crisp. Store in an air tight container
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 50 calories, 0 g fat, 1 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 5 mg sodium
Powdered milk
Powdered milk is readily available at most grocery stores or you can make your own.
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
2 cups 1% milk
Directions
Line your trays with parchment paper and fold-up the corners and secure with a binder clip to create a tray to hold in the milk. Pour a thin layer of milk onto the trays. Dry in the oven at 135 degrees F for 10 hours, the milk should not be moist. After drying process is complete, take the milk sheet off the parchment paper and pulse in a blender until a powder. Store in an air tight container.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 100 calories, 3 g fat, 8 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 120 mg sodium
Granola with strawberries and powdered milk
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
Granola
Strawberries
Powdered milk
½-1 cup water
Directions
Divide the granola, strawberries and powdered milk between two air tight storage containers or bags. I prefer using vacuum sealed bags. When you are ready to prepare this meal while on the trail mix ½-1 cup of cold water depending on desired consistency. Stir and wait 5-10 minutes and enjoy.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 600 calories, 15.5 g fat, 19 g protein, 97 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 125 mg sodium
