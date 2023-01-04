Michaela Eckstein: A New Year’s resolution game-changer

Happy New Year! Did you set a resolution for this year? Many of us choose resolutions with a broad focus, such as losing weight or exercising more. Perhaps you’ve heard about setting SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound) goals in the past and decided to follow that layout this year. Your goal may be to lose 10 pounds by the end of the year by working with a dietitian or going to the gym for an hour every day to lift weights and use the exercise bike. Setting SMART goals can certainly be beneficial, but it is also important to consider how those goals align with your values.

Our values are why we do what we do. If something is important to you, you are going to prioritize it and take the steps needed to follow through. If something isn’t very important, it can become difficult to maintain in the long run. Losing 10 pounds may seem important; however, you must dig deeper to identify the reason. How would weighing less impact your life? What would you have to change within your current lifestyle to lose weight? Is it worth making those sacrifices to achieve your goal and maintain it?

What do you value?

The first step to aligning your goals with your values is to learn what you value. This involves determining what exactly you care most about and connecting that to your reasoning for why it is so important. Get started by identifying what is most important to you in your life, your must-do goals and the reasons behind choosing your New Year’s resolution.

Continuing to use weight loss as an example, you can dive deeper into why it is important to you to lose 10 pounds this year. Maybe your doctor recommended it; why would your doctor recommend that? And why is it important to do what your doctor recommends? Maybe losing weight is required for you to get knee surgery, which would improve your mobility. This would help you keep up with your grandchildren and spend time with them in ways that are enjoyable for you all. You desire this because you love your family, and they are very important to you. Digging into the reasons why you wanted to set the goal helped to identify the deeper value to keep you motivated: your family.

Other common values could be faith, health, creativity, wealth or adventure.

I know my values, now what?

After identifying your top values, you can use them to test your goal. Here are some helpful examples of how our values may change how we go about achieving our goals:

Physical activity is beneficial for overall health and may contribute to weight loss. A SMART goal focused on activity could be working out for an hour every day, lifting weights and riding the exercise bike. There is nothing wrong with this goal, but if you have other obligations like a full work schedule or chores around the house and want to prioritize family, will it actually be practical for you to make it to the gym every single day?

Adapting your goals to better align with your values and obligations is needed to keep consistent with any new lifestyle change. For some, it could be adjusting schedules to exercise earlier in the morning or later at night. For others, the solution may be ditching the exercise bike altogether and playing a game of basketball with their kids. Someone else may choose to only go to the gym for 30 minutes a day instead of an hour or go only a few days per week instead of every day.

Another step for weight loss is healthier eating. To make it a SMART goal, you could aim for consuming five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. This can align with the value of family by encouraging your household to get involved. Instead of having chips and dip on game night, consider making a batch of hummus (see recipe below). You could also try a new fruit or vegetable each week and have fun together by exploring its appearance, preparation and taste, or by finding simple ways to add more vegetables to family-favorite dishes.

What works for you, your schedule and your values may look different than what works for someone else. Choose a goal that motivates you and can be accomplished based on what your life looks like now.

Even with values-based SMART goals, it takes hard work to make changes that last. A registered dietitian can help you set and achieve your goals. To schedule an appointment with a dietitian or for more information, please call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at 608-775-3447.

Hummus

This is a favorite snack for my family and something we often bring to get togethers. The ingredients are simple and it’s quick to whip up. We love serving it with a variety of fresh vegetables and pita chips!

Makes: 6 servings (¼ cup per serving)

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup tahini

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Water

Ground paprika for serving

In a food processor, blend tahini and lemon juice for one minute, scrape, then blend for another 30 seconds until somewhat fluffy. Add the olive oil, garlic, cumin and salt and blend until well-mixed. Add the chickpeas and blend until smooth, scraping the bowl occasionally. Add water as needed (usually about two tablespoons) and blend until you reach your preferred consistency.

Scoop the hummus into a bowl and top with a drizzle of olive oil and a dash of paprika. Serve with baby carrots, sugar snap peas, cucumber coins, strips of bell peppers, pita chips and/or anything else that sounds good!

Nutrition analysis (per serving): 200 calories, 12 g fat, 7 g protein, 19 g carbohydrate, 5.5 g fiber, 360 mg sodium

Cauliflower alfredo sauce

A vegetable-forward twist on a family favorite! We came up with this simple addition to our normal alfredo pasta as a way to add extra vegetables for the pickiest eaters — kids and grown-ups alike. Now, it’s a family favorite of its own. We prefer the added creaminess from the cauliflower more than regular alfredo sauce, and it tastes exactly the same!

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower (or 1 bag of frozen cauliflower), steamed

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup 1% milk

15 oz. jar alfredo sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Puree cauliflower, butter and milk in a blender, adding more milk if needed to achieve your preferred consistency. Mix with regular alfredo sauce. Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve as you would normal alfredo sauce. I like to add Italian sausage and lots of other vegetables like bell pepper and zucchini. You could serve this over any type of noodle — regular, whole wheat for more fiber or chickpea or lentil pasta for extra protein!

Nutrition analysis (per serving): 250 calories, 26 g fat, 5 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 230 mg sodium