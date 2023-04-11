Beans are a nutritious addition if you are moving toward a plant-based diet with less red meat. Beans can be used as a protein source in your meal or as a side dish vegetable. To achieve the health benefits from beans, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 1½ cups of beans, peas and lentils a week.

The American Institute of Cancer Research recommends limiting consumption of red and processed meats. Eat no more than moderate amounts of red meat, such as beef, pork and lamb. Eat little, if any processed meats such as bacon and hot dogs. Avoid overcooking meats and increase how many fruits and vegetables you eat each day. There is a positive association with preventing certain cancers and cancer survivorship when these recommendations are followed.

What are the benefits to incorporating beans, you ask? Beans are loaded with nutrients. Beans are a good source of soluble fiber (this fiber attracts water and turns to gel during digestion), which can help with glycemic control and weight management, while lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. One cup of black beans, for example, has about five grams of soluble fiber, but all beans are a good source of fiber. If you have not been using beans, start out adding a small amount, ¼ cup of black beans to your salad. As with any type of increase in fiber foods, remember to increase water intake as well.

Beans can be substituted for animal proteins. One half cup of beans contains approximately seven to nine grams of protein. Most animal proteins are considered “complete proteins,” meaning they contain all the essential amino acids — the building blocks of proteins. Most plant sources, however, typically do not, so it is important to eat plant sources of proteins in combinations to ensure you are getting all the essential amino acids. If a vegan diet is your choice, be sure to include both legumes (beans, peanuts and soy foods) and whole grains to ensure you are consuming complete proteins.

Beans not only contain fiber and protein (including the amino acid lysine), but other nutrients such as folate, manganese, potassium, iron, magnesium, copper, selenium and zinc, as well as phytochemicals that are important for many vital body functions.

There are many types of beans available, and one can be substituted for the other. Beans are versatile to cook with because they will absorb other spices or flavors you are adding to your recipe. For more information on the different types of beans, go to the American Dry Bean Board (americanbean.org).

Beans can be cooked and used from their dry form or the canned form. The canned variety will have more sodium. Remember to rinse the canned beans before cooking. This will decrease the sodium content by approximately 40%. If you plan to use dry beans in your next recipe, there are two steps to cooking beans: soaking and cooking. The easiest method is overnight soaking. Place beans in a large container. For each pound of beans (two cups), add 10 cups of cold water. Cover and refrigerate for eight hours or overnight. After soaking, drain and rinse beans with fresh cool water. When ready to cook beans, place in a large pot with fresh water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer gently until beans are tender but firm (about 45 minutes to two hours depending on type of bean and your preference). You can try a taste test, or mash beans against side of pot periodically to check if you need to add more water to pot. When cooked, refrigerate beans in shallow pans to eat later, or freeze if not using within four days.

Beans are a delicious addition to your meal plan and loaded with nutrients when moving towards meatless meals. Enjoy the recipes below if you want to start adding meatless meals to your diet.

If you would like more information on improving your eating habits, Gundersen registered dietitians can help. For an appointment, call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447.

Veggie burgers

Makes 6 servings

1 (15 oz.) can of black beans

1 (15 oz.) can of Great Northern beans

4 large portabella mushrooms, finely chopped with gills removed

4 eggs

1 cup zucchini, finely chopped

½ cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup panko or plain breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

½ cup shredded parmesan

½ cup shredded mozzarella

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar

1 tsp. steak seasoning

Swirl of Sriracha sauce

3 shakes of Duffy’s Sauce

In a small bowl, mash black beans. Add whole Great Northern beans and mix well. Transfer bean mixture to a large mixing bowl. Add each of remaining ingredients one by one, mixing well. Add more panko or breadcrumbs if mixture is too wet to make a soft patty.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil to large skillet over medium heat. Form mixture into six patties, (about ½ cup each) and sauté for 10-15 minutes in skillet (patties should be crispy and browned on both sides). May also place in well-oiled baking dish and baked at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes. Garnish with avocado and radish zest for added flavor.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 330 calories, 11 g fat, 22 g protein, 37 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 920 mg sodium.

Chickpea tacos

Makes 4 servings

1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans(chickpeas) drained and rinsed

1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and mashed

1-2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro

½ lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium bowl, combine beans, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Serve in a hard taco shell. Top with sour cream, salsa, lettuce and tomato.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 250 calories, 12 g fat, 8 g protein, 29 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 540 mg sodium.