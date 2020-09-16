Michelle Sedlacek: Celebrate Guacamole Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 16 is “Guacamole Day” and a time to highlight the health benefits and versatility of avocados, along with how to choose and prepare them.

What are the health benefits?

An avocado is a fruit, not a vegetable, and can be used as a heart-healthy fat. There was a time when avocados were avoided due to the total fat content thought to be unhealthy. Now we know that avocados contain healthy monounsaturated fat, which can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and maintain or possibly increase HDL (good) cholesterol. An avocado is high in vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, vitamins E and K, folate, vitamin B6 and C and fiber. Avocados have phytochemicals which protect our cells from damage. A fresh avocado is sodium free.

How do I select, store and prepare an avocado?

Look for avocados with firm skin, no soft spots and yields to gentle pressure. You can store unripe avocados in a brown paper bag at room temperature. When it is ripe, store in the refrigerator for two to three days. Prepare an avocado by cutting it in half, twisting the two halves and then remove the pit. You can then scoop out the flesh or remove the skin with a knife. Rub the avocados with lemon or lime juice to retain the green color if not eating right away.