Fall is a great season to enjoy the colors of the trees and the peak colors of fall vegetables. Rich orange, yellow, red and dark green vegetables, each with its own great flavor and color. For example, vegetables, like pumpkins, carrots and sweet potatoes are packed with important antioxidants and carotenoids.
Carotenoids are natural plant compounds that give orange coloring to pumpkins and carrots and deep red tomatoes. Carotenoids are thought to help reduce incidence of cataracts, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.
Pumpkins are rich in the antioxidant beta-carotene, which performs many important functions as the body converts it to vitamin A. It helps protect against disease, helps maintain the integrity of the skin and mucus membranes, and helps slow signs of aging such as wrinkles. Pumpkin also contains zeaxanthin, an antioxidant that helps the eye filter damaging ultraviolet rays and protects against age-related macular degeneration.
These nutrients not only help us see, especially at night, but they also protect the body against some types of cancer and strengthen our immune system. Healthy vision, bones and skin can be aided with at least one serving a day of a deep orange or dark green (carotenoid-rich) fruit or vegetable such as:
- Sweet potato
- Apricot
- Kale
- Broccoli
- Mango
- Cooked greens
- Sweet peppers
- Turnip greens
- Carrots
- Winter squash varieties.
Pumpkins and other winter squash can fill the nutrition gap when other vegetables are not in season. They store well and are easy and inexpensive to grow. Choose specimens that are firm and feel heavy for their size. Avoid those with blemishes or soft spots on the skin. Store them in a cool, dark place for several months.
Pumpkin and similar squash varieties can be used to replace some or all the oil in recipes and provide the fine texture, tender product without the higher fat content.
Pumpkin puree works as a substitute for much of the oil in muffins, quick breads, fruit cakes and in some cookie recipes. Pumpkin works particularly well in recipes that have the typical pumpkin spices, like cinnamon, cloves, ginger and allspice. It also works very well in chocolate products and keeps the flavor consistent while adding a great texture and richness to the product.
Pumpkins are low in fat and have only 50 calories and 12 grams of carbohydrates and 3 grams of fiber per cup. Pumpkin puree can be used to replace three-quarters of the oil in the recipe. Every half cup of oil you replace with pumpkin saves you more than 920 calories. Add the puree when you add the other moist ingredients. The products do bake faster when using pumpkin instead of oil, so check sooner for doneness. The product will be denser and moister when cooked with pumpkin instead of oil.
Make your own pumpkin puree
A 3-pound pumpkin can produce up to 3 cups of puree. You can substitute 1¾ cups of puree for one 15-ounce can of pumpkin. Freeze puree up to six months for later use such as holiday pies. To make puree:
- Wash the outer skin and cut the pumpkin in half. Scoop out and discard stringy insides.
- Place halves face down in baking pan that has been coated with cooking spray or filled with a small amount of water.
- Cover pan with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1½ hours.
- Remove from oven and cool. Scoop out flesh and puree in food processor or mash with potato masher.
The possibilities for cooking with pumpkins are endless. This fall, don’t just take in the beautiful fall colors with your eyes, take in colorful foods for your health.
Spice cake muffins
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1¾ cup pumpkin puree (or 15-ounce can)
- 1 cup water
Mix together ingredients and bake in muffin cups for 18-20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Makes 18 muffins.
Per serving: 140 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 220 mg sodium.
Pumpkin Whip
- 1 package instant sugar-free butterscotch pudding mix
- 1½ cups cold skim milk
- 1 cup canned pumpkin or homemade pumpkin puree
- 1 teaaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1½ cups light whipped topping
In a mixing bowl, beat pudding and milk until well blended, about one to two minutes. Blend in pumpkin and pie spice. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into six dessert dishes. Chill at least 15 minutes.
Makes 6 servings.
Per serving: 85 calories, 2 g fat, 3 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 205 mg sodium.
Low-fat pumpkin and cranberry muffin
- 1¼ cup whole-wheat flour
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1½ cups sugar
- 1¾ cup pumpkin puree (or 15 oz. can)
- ½ cup applesauce
- 1 cup cranberries
Combine flours, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt in bowl. Set aside.
In a small bowl combine eggs, sugar, pumpkin puree and applesauce until blended. Add pumpkin mixture to flour; stir just until moistened. Fold in cranberries. Spoon batter into lined muffin tins.
Bake in preheated oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pans for 5 to 10 minutes.
Makes 18 muffins.
Per serving: 140 calories, 1 g fat, 2 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate, 1 fiber, 110 mg sodium.
