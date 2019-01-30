You may have heard that the American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish per week. Despite this recommendation, the average American eats only about 15 pounds of fish per year, and most of that fish is eaten in restaurants rather than at home. So, what is the biggest barrier to fitting in fish more often? Buying, storing and cooking fish isn’t difficult, but it does require a little knowledge to fit into your weekly menu.
First, it’s important to understand the health benefits of fish, particularly fatty fish. Fish is a heart-healthy protein that your body needs, especially when it is growing. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are also a source of DHA, important for building structures in the brain and nervous system. If specialized fats like omega-3 and DHA are not available through diet, the body will use other types of fat to perform these tasks. This can affect brain development, cognitive behavior, memory and brain development. Fish is also a source of lean protein, iron, zinc and magnesium, and can have some anti-inflammatory properties. This helps to reduce blood pressure and blood cholesterol, and lower your risk for heart attack and heart disease.
Now that you understand the importance of including fish in the diet, what are fatty fish and what counts as a serving? Examples of fatty fish include salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines and albacore. Other seafood such as shrimp, scallops, lobster and crab are also a source of omega-3. One serving of fish is equivalent to about three and a half ounces of cooked fish, three quarters of a cup of flaked fish or seven medium shrimp. Note that guidelines recommend that children under 15 and pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid shark, swordfish, king mackerel or tilefish because of high levels of mercury. You can also check with local officials about the safety of fish caught in local lakes and rivers.
Use these tips for buying, storing, preparing and cooking fish:
Buying
Before buying, smell the fish and examine it closely. Any fishy or strong flavors means the fish is past its prime; do not buy it. Whole fish should look as though they were just pulled from the water with bright eyes and firm flesh.
Freezing
Fresh fish can be stored in your refrigerator for only a day or two. If you buy fresh fish that you can’t use right away, freeze it! Wrap the fish well in freezer paper.
Thawing
Once you’re ready to cook, you’ll first need to thaw the fish. Fish can be thawed in the refrigerator, under cold running water or in the microwave. You can also thaw fish by placing the frozen fish in a bowl and covering it with fresh milk. Cover and let sit in refrigerator overnight. The fish will have a wonderful fresh-caught taste. Discard the milk after the fish thaws. Be sure to cook the fish right away after thawing.
Marinating
Marinating fish can add flavor and moisture to the flesh but should be very brief. If fish sits in acidic ingredients for more than 30 minutes, the acid will begin to break down the delicate protein and you’ll have a mushy fish when it’s cooked. Marinades include oil (extra virgin olive oil provides the best flavor) and an acidic ingredient like chopped tomatoes, red wine vinegar or lemon juice, along with seasonings like salt, pepper and herbs such as crushed red pepper flakes, fresh thyme leaves, dill and parsley.
Cooking
Experiment with cooking fish by grilling, broiling, baking, roasting, poaching, using a slow cooker, frying or in parchment paper. The sturdier and fattier fish, such as salmon and tuna, are great for the grill. Make sure your grill is very clean and oil it lightly before adding the fish. Then leave the fish alone! If the grill is properly preheated and prepared, the fish will develop a nice crust and will release when cooked. Use a grill basket for delicate fish. Be sure to remove the fish from the basket as quickly as possible so it doesn’t stick.
Broiled fish can be delicious, especially if you season the fish well before cooking. Be sure to preheat the broiler before adding the fish. Make sure the fish is four to six inches away from the broiler and watch carefully. Thinner fillets (about half an inch) probably won’t have to be turned over; thicker fillets (around one inch) should be carefully turned halfway through cooking.
Roasting fish is baking it at a high oven temperature, above 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This really concentrates the flavors of fish and helps the sugars on the surface caramelize for excellent flavor. You can season fish with just about anything you like before roasting. Bake salmon glazed with mustard, honey and reduced-sodium soy sauce.
Fit fish in wherever you can:
- Open a can of tuna or salmon for a great sandwich
- Dip fish in lemon or red sauce, not butter
- Enjoy fish baked or grilled, not fried
- Ask for steamed or grilled fish
- Replace prime rib with grilled salmon when you dine out
- Make a salad of canned fish with pasta, frozen vegetables and light Italian dressing
Citrus mahi-mahi
- 1 lb. mahi-mahi fish steaks
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon orange juice
- 1 tablespoon lite soy sauce
- ⅛ teaspoon paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- Dash salt
- 1 cup mango chunks
Mix olive oil, lime, lemon and orange juice, soy sauce and spices. Brush over mahi-mahi fish steaks. Broil for five minutes. Turn fish steaks and add mango pieces. Broil for an additional five to seven minutes or until fish flakes easily.
Makes: 4 servings
Per serving: 210 calories, 6 g fat, 31 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 310 mg sodium
Spiced tilapia
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 (6 oz.) tilapia fillets
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground red pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl, rub oil over fish.
In a separate small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and sprinkle over fish. Place fish on a broiler pan sprayed with cooking spray; broil five minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork.
Makes: 4 servings
Per serving: 160 calories, 6 g fat, 26 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 365 mg sodium
