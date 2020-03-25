Nancy Ernst: 10 reasons to see a registered dietitian

March is National Nutrition Month. This a great time to think about healthy eating, and to also consider working with a registered dietitian to help you along your journey.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers 10 reasons why people seek the expert, science-based advice of a food and nutrition professional, a registered dietitian.

1. You have diabetes, cardiovascular problems or high blood pressure. A registered dietitian serves as an integral part of your health-care team by helping you safely change your eating plan without compromising taste or nutrition.

2. You are thinking of having or have had gastric bypass surgery. Since your stomach can only manage small servings, it’s a challenge to get the right amount of nutrients in your body. A registered dietitian will work with you and your physician to develop an eating plan for your new needs.

3. You have digestive problems. A registered dietitian will work with your physician to help fine-tune your diet, so you are not aggravating your condition with fried foods, too much caffeine or carbonation.