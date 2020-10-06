October is National Apple Month

Apple tart recipe

Combine flour and Greek yogurt in a medium size mixing bowl. Stir until it makes a soft ball. Sprinkle with flour and knead dough with your hands, continue to add flour and knead until you have made a firm, dry ball of dough.

Place dough on a floured, clean surface such as a cutting board, split dough in two halves. Lightly flour a cutting board and begin to spread one ball of dough into an approximate 10-inch circle. Place crust in a greased pie pan or a 9x9 inch baking dish. Bake at 450 degrees for five minutes. Remove from oven and brush melted butter on crust. Next layer sliced apple and pear on crust. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake 10 minutes or until you can pierce the fruit with a fork.