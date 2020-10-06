October is National Apple Month

It’s the time of year when I visit the local apple orchard, take a wagon ride and pick my own fresh apples or a bag to go.
Some varieties are sweet and crisp while others are tart. There is nothing better than home-baked apple crisp or sliced apples drizzled with caramel. Apples are packed with antioxidants and nutrients. Including apples in your diet can help lower your risk of diabetes, heart disease, colon cancer and LDL cholesterol.
Things you may not know about apples:
- There are more than 100 varieties grown in the U.S.
- Apples are the No. 1 consumed fruit eaten in the U.S.
- Apples better for baking include Braeburn, Gala, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Honey Crisp and Honey Gold
- Good apples for pies include Golden Delicious, Braeburn, Jonagold, Jonathan, and Granny Smith.
- Apples are fat and sodium free and a good source of fiber and vitamin C.
- You can prevent cut up apples from turning brown by coating them lemon, orange or pineapple juice.
- You should wash apples well before you peel, cut or cook them. Use clean water to wash them and dry with a paper towel. Do not use soaps on products because it can leave a residue that would not be safe to consume.
- Store small quantities in your refrigerator, in plastic bags tied shut and put in the crisper between 35 and 40 degrees. Keeping them in plastic bags helps them from absorbing odors from other foods and help retain moisture.
- Apples ripen six to 10 times faster at room temperature than if they were refrigerated. One or two days sitting on the counter and they lose their fresh crunch forever.
- The antioxidant quercetin in apples reduces the risk of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
- Eating apples increases good gut bacteria.
- Pectin in apples is a good source of soluble fiber.
Source: www.waga.org
Apple tart recipe
Makes 4-6 servings
- 1 ½ cups self-rising flour
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 medium baking apples (or favorite apple variety)
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Combine flour and Greek yogurt in a medium size mixing bowl. Stir until it makes a soft ball. Sprinkle with flour and knead dough with your hands, continue to add flour and knead until you have made a firm, dry ball of dough.
Place dough on a floured, clean surface such as a cutting board, split dough in two halves. Lightly flour a cutting board and begin to spread one ball of dough into an approximate 10-inch circle. Place crust in a greased pie pan or a 9x9 inch baking dish. Bake at 450 degrees for five minutes. Remove from oven and brush melted butter on crust. Next layer sliced apple and pear on crust. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake 10 minutes or until you can pierce the fruit with a fork.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 190 calories, 5 g fat, 5 g protein, 32 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 310 mg sodium
Apple avocado salad recipe
Makes 4 servings
- ½ cup raisins
- 2 avocados
- 1 large red apple
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. walnuts
Soak raisins in water for five minutes and drain. Add to bowl.
Slice avocado in half and remove pit. Cut flesh of avocado into small cubes, then scoop flesh out of skin.
Core and cut apple into cubes. Add apple and avocado cubes to bowl.
Drizzle honey and walnuts over mixture in bowl. Stir together to combine.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 230 calories, 12 g fat, 3 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
Angie Kohlwey is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian
