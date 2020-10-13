Paula Przywojsk: Does an “apple a day keep the doctor away”?

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” originated in Wales in the 19th century and apple season is upon us. Apples contain no fat, sodium, or cholesterol and are a good source of fiber. Apples have a low calorie count of approximately 80 in a medium apple with a large sized apple going for approximately 140 calories. As with all fruit, apples are made up of all carbohydrates. These carbohydrates are complex carbohydrates that can give you a sustained energy boost and make you feel fuller longer. The majority of the fiber comes from eating the peel. Pectin, found in high levels in apples, is a type of soluble fiber that works to maintain a healthy digestive system. It can also reduce “bad” cholesterol and glucose levels as well as blood pressure. A recent study revealed that eating only 1 serving of fruit per day lowered risk of heart disease by 40%.