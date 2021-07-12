Paula Przywojski: How much should you drink every day?

Water is essential to good health. Are you getting enough? It's a simple question with no easy answer. Studies have produced varying recommendations over the years. But your individual water needs depend on many factors, including your health, how active you are and where you live. In warmer weather climates, like our recent 90 degree plus days, we need more water. Summer is an excellent time to revisit our water needs.
Water is your body's principal chemical component and makes up about 50% to 70% of your body weight. Your body depends on water to survive. Every cell, tissue and organ in your body needs water to work properly. For example, water:
• Gets rid of wastes through urination, perspiration and bowel movements
• Keeps your temperature normal
• Lubricates and cushions joints
• Protects sensitive tissues
Not drinking adequate water can lead to dehydration — a condition that occurs when you don't have enough water in your body to carry out normal functions. Even mild dehydration can drain your energy and make you tired. For your body to work like it should, you must replenish its supply by consuming beverages and foods that contain water.
So how much fluid does the average, healthy adult living in a temperate climate need? The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is:
• About 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day for men
• About 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women
These recommendations cover fluids from water, other beverages and food. About 20% of daily fluid intake usually comes from food and the rest from drinks.
You've probably heard the advice to drink eight glasses of water a day. That's easy to remember, and it's a reasonable goal, but this doesn’t have to all come from water. Most healthy people can stay hydrated by drinking water and other fluids whenever they feel thirsty. As we age, we lose our sense of thirst though, making elderly people more at risk for dehydration. For some people, fewer than eight glasses a day might be enough. But other people might need more.
You might need to modify your total fluid intake based on several factors:
• Exercise. If you do any activity that makes you sweat, you need to drink extra water to cover the fluid loss. It's important to drink water before, during and after a workout.
• Environment. Hot or humid weather can make you sweat and requires additional fluid. Dehydration also can occur at high altitudes.
• Overall health. Your body loses fluids when you have a fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Drink more water or follow a doctor's recommendation to drink oral rehydration solutions. Other conditions that might require increased fluid intake include bladder infections and urinary tract stones.
• Pregnancy and breast-feeding. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, you may need additional fluids to stay hydrated.
You don't need to rely only solely on water to meet your fluid needs. What you eat also provides a significant portion. For example, many fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon and spinach, are almost 100% water by weight. In addition, beverages such as milk, juice and herbal teas are composed mostly of water. Even caffeinated drinks — such as coffee and soda — can contribute to your daily water intake. Caffeinated drinks don’t dehydrate you-a safe amount of caffeine is 300-400 mg per day. This equates to 3-4 cups of regular brewed coffee. We all know regular soda, juice drinks and many sport drinks contain large amounts of added sugar-so go easy on these.
How do I know if I'm drinking enough? Your fluid intake is probably adequate if:
• You rarely feel thirsty
• Your urine is colorless or light yellow
To prevent dehydration and make sure your body has the fluids it needs, water should be your beverage of choice. It's a good idea to drink a glass of water:
• With each meal and between meals
• Before, during and after exercise
• If you feel thirsty
Drinking too much water is rarely a problem for healthy, well-nourished adults. If you have a medical condition called congestive heart failure or hyponatremia, your health care provider needs to advise you how much water and/or total fluids to drink in a day.
Source: Mayo Clinic Experts
Here are some ideas for fruit infused waters that are inexpensive and tasty.
Cucumber Melon Basil Infused Water
- ¼ cucumber, sliced
- ⅛ of a honeydew melon, peeled, deseeded, and diced
- ⅛ of a cantaloupe, peeled, deseeded, and diced
- 1 sprig of basil, rolled
- 3 cups cold water
Directions: Wash all produce in cold, running water. Place cucumbers and melon in a 1 quart mason jar. Take the basil and roll between hands to crack the leaves and release oils and add to the mason jar. Fill jar with water. Place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.
Lemon Strawberry Mint Infused Water
- ½ a lemon, sliced
- 5 large strawberries, quartered
- 3 mint leaves, rolled
- 3 cups cold water
Directions: Wash all produce in cold running water. Place lemon and strawberries in a 1 quart mason jar. Take the mint leaves and roll between your hands to crack the leaves and release oils and add to the mason jar. Fill jar with water. Place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours
Paula Przywojski is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse