Paula Przywojski: How much should you drink every day?

• About 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day for men

• About 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women

These recommendations cover fluids from water, other beverages and food. About 20% of daily fluid intake usually comes from food and the rest from drinks.

You've probably heard the advice to drink eight glasses of water a day. That's easy to remember, and it's a reasonable goal, but this doesn’t have to all come from water. Most healthy people can stay hydrated by drinking water and other fluids whenever they feel thirsty. As we age, we lose our sense of thirst though, making elderly people more at risk for dehydration. For some people, fewer than eight glasses a day might be enough. But other people might need more.

You might need to modify your total fluid intake based on several factors:

• Exercise. If you do any activity that makes you sweat, you need to drink extra water to cover the fluid loss. It's important to drink water before, during and after a workout.

• Environment. Hot or humid weather can make you sweat and requires additional fluid. Dehydration also can occur at high altitudes.