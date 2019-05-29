May is National Vinegar Month!
People around the world have been making vinegar for centuries by fermenting foods like grapes, potatoes, grains and apples. Recently though, vinegar — especially apple cider vinegar — has been experiencing a resurgence, with celebrity endorsements and vinegar shots, capsules, and drinks popping up in health-food stores. These products appeal to people who are looking to “detox,” lose weight, boost energy or simply stay healthy.
So, what is really in vinegar? All vinegars are usually made in a two-step process that converts food sugars to alcohol and then into acid. Yes, vinegar contains an acid — acetic acid — that gives vinegar its sour flavor. Vinegar comes from the French phrase vin aigre, meaning “sour wine.”
Apple cider vinegar is made from the fermentation of apples. Yeast digests the sugars in apples and converts them into alcohol. A bacterium, acetobacter, then turns the alcohol into acetic acid. The “mother” refers to the combination of yeast and bacteria formed during fermentation. If you look at an apple cider vinegar bottle, you can see strands of the “mother” floating.
Aside from probiotics, apple cider vinegar has a vitamin profile similar to apple juice. This sour drink is high in B vitamins and polyphenols (plant-based antioxidants).
The internet, though, would have you believe that apple cider vinegar is the new cure-all due to its health benefits. It’s tempting to believe internet claims about apple cider vinegar. Remember though, just because it’s on the Internet and/or a blog doesn’t mean it’s true! Here is what I found out in scientific studies done on apple cider vinegar:
- Health claims that it will lower blood sugar levels after you eat a meal may have some merit. Small studies done did show that blood sugar levels were lowered by taking 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar after a meal-but the meal was just a small glass of orange juice and a bagel with butter. It won’t cure diabetes, but it may moderately lower blood glucose levels. But a 2018 review in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine concludes that the benefits aren’t significant and that more research is needed. It won’t take the place of any medications for diabetes or an overall healthy eating plan, but it’s a safe enough addition to a diabetes treatment plan (as long as you don’t have kidney disease). Your kidneys may not be able to process the excess acid that comes along with drinking apple cider vinegar
- It may help decrease bacteria in salads. Researchers treated tainted arugula with either vinegar, lemon juice, or a combination of them both. They found that both lemon juice and vinegar decreased the growth of salmonella. Nowadays, it seems like there’s a recall for lettuces at least once per week. Throwing some apple cider vinegar on your salad may serve a purpose beyond adding flavor. However, this doesn’t take the place of washing your greens!
- It will not support long-term weight loss. In all, the scientific evidence that vinegar consumption (whether of the apple cider variety or not) is a reliable, long-term means of losing excess weight is just not there. No one “magic thing” will assist in long-term weight management-decreasing total calorie intake and getting active is the only way.
- Apple cider vinegar will not control your high blood pressure. There’s simply not enough data to support using apple cider vinegar as a blood pressure medication. Eat a healthy meal plan, exercise, and take your meds if you need them.
- Apple cider vinegar will not cure cancer. A few studies show that vinegar may have anti-cancer properties. Most of these studies involved culturing cancer cells and exposing them to vinegar or acetic acid. We can’t directly pour vinegar on cancers inside of people. Further, you definitely can’t give someone an IV infusion of vinegar without causing serious harm or death.
Overall, apple cider vinegar is safe, but it does have its downsides. If may erode tooth enamel, is could make acid reflux worse and again, if you have chronic kidney disease your kidneys may not be able to process the excess acid that comes along with drinking apple cider vinegar. Here are some salad dressing recipes using different type of vinegars.
Citrus dijon vinaigrette
Serves: 16
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 3 fluid ounces agave nectar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Zest of half a lemon
- Zest of half an orange
- Juice from 1 orange
Directions
Place all ingredients in a mason jar. Place a cover on the jar and shake until all the ingredients are well blended. Place dressing in the refrigerator and chill for 24 hours. Dressing will last for 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (2 tablespoons): Calories 145, Fat 14 g, Monounsaturated fat 10 g, Saturated fat 2 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 95 mg, Carbohydrate 7 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Healthy System- Franciscan Health Care
French cressing
Makes: About 1 cup
Ingredients
- ¾ cup tomato juice
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider or wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- 1½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Directions
Combine tomato juice, oil, vinegar, mustard, sugar, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor and process until smooth.
Make ahead tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (1 tablespoon): Calories 19, fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, monounsaturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 0 g, sodium 107 mg, carbohydrates 1 g
Recipe from: Adapted from EatingWell.com
