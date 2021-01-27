Paula Przywojski: January is National Citrus Month

What might be the first thing many people think of when they hear the word “grapefruit?” Weight loss. The so-called “grapefruit diet” implies that the fruit has some sort of fat-melting property that actually enhances weight loss.

While this is not the case, it is true that grapefruit can be an important part of a sensible weight loss plan. In a single serving, grapefruit calories come out to just 52, and the water and fiber content of the fruit help you to feel full.

Grapefruit and certain other citrus fruits, such as Seville oranges, can interfere with several kinds of prescription medications. Many drugs are broken down (metabolized) with the help of a vital enzyme called CYP3A4 in the small intestine. Grapefruit juice can block the action of CYP3A4, so instead of being metabolized, more of the drug enters the blood and stays in the body longer. The result: too much drug in your body.

The severity of the interaction can be different depending on the person, the drug, and the amount of grapefruit or grapefruit juice you drink. Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or other health care provider and read any information provided with your prescription or OTC drug to find out.