Happy Hot and Spicy Day! Are you one of those people who can’t get enough of spicy foods, or do you shy away from anything that might be too spicy? From a nutrition standpoint, using spices instead of salt or salt-based seasonings is a goal we all need to strive for. For review, consuming excessive sodium can lead to high blood pressure and fluid retention. Limiting salt — which is half sodium — is key to keeping sodium in balance.
However, cutting salt doesn’t have to mean giving up flavor. I’ve heard too often “if it tastes good, don’t eat it.” This just simply isn’t true. Learning to use other seasonings, either added to your cooked foods or in cooking itself, is the key. Spices or seasonings that have a hot and spicy flavor can be the ticket for adding flavor without the salt. Here are some tips to help you “spice it up.”
Spices come from the seeds, roots, bark, berries or flower buds of plants. They are usually found dried. You can either buy them ground or you can buy them whole and grind them yourself. These are all sodium-free as are the powdered versions, like chili powder, onion and garlic powders.
Turmeric
- is distinctly yellow in color — try it with rice, vegetables and in curries.
Paprika
- goes great with baked chicken, fish, potatoes and stews.
Ginger
- is a spicy and sweet spice that tastes great with chicken, fish and in stir fries.
Cumin
- has a very smoky flavor — try it with meats, stews, chilies and curries.
Coriander seed
- is the dried seeds of cilantro and works well with curry dishes, lamb and stews.
- Of course don’t forget about
black and white pepper
- along with
cayenne pepper
- .
As you shop for new spices and seasonings, watch for the sodium content listed on the nutrition facts label. Many popular seasoning blends and flavoring packets have high amounts of salt/sodium. These include taco seasoning packets and dried salad dressing packets, like ranch dressing.
Popular liquid hot sauces are now used to flavor many foods. Some may be higher in sodium than others, so remember to check nutrition label and serving size. Most of these liquid hot sauces are 1 teaspoon per serving and you may only be using a few drops. Original flavor Tabasco sauce has 3 ingredients: salt, peppers and vinegar. One teaspoon is only 35 mg of sodium. The green pepper variety, though, contains 150 mg per teaspoon. Sriracha sauce is 100 mg of sodium per 1 teaspoon. Try adding just a couple drops of these sauces to scrambled eggs, stews and chilies, and other meat dishes.
Try these no-salt seasoning recipes to spice up your meals!
Taco seasoning
Use: Instead of the prepackaged seasoning, with beef, chicken and other ground meats
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Chinese seasoning
Use: In place of soy sauce
Ingredients
- 4 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 1 tablespoon anise seeds, crushed
- 2 teaspoons ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
Spicy seasoning
Use: On meat, poultry, fish and vegetables
Ingredients
- 1½ teaspoons white pepper
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
Apple cider chicken
Serves: 5
Ingredients
- 5 (4 oz.) chicken breasts
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ⅔ cup apple cider
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 apples slices
Directions
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place on sheet pans. Roast chicken at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Heat the butter in a pan; add the flour to make a roux. Add the apple cider, cloves, garlic and cinnamon. Bring to a boil and simmer until thickened. Add apples to sauce. Continue to simmer to 5 minutes or until the apples are tender. Serve each chicken breast with ⅓ cup of the sauce ladled over each chicken breast.
Nutrition information: Per serving: Calories 260, fat 5.5 g, saturated fat 2 g, monounsaturated fat 1.5 g, polyunsaturated fat 0.5 g, sodium 122 mg, carbohydrate 26 g, fiber 2 g, protein 26 g
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Center
