Paula Przywojski: Think green — it's asparagus season!

It’s officially asparagus season! These tasty spring spears pack a nutritional punch with vitamins and minerals, and are easy to cook. Asparagus is one of the three vegetables common in North American cuisine that comes from a perennial plant. The other two are artichokes and rhubarb. Local growing season is from April to early June. Michigan and California are the top growers of asparagus. Oceana County, Michigan is the self-proclaimed asparagus capital of the world, hosting the National Asparagus Festival in June of each year.

An asparagus planting is usually not harvested for the first three years after the crowns are planted allowing the crown to develop a strong fibrous root system. A well cared for asparagus planting will generally produce for about 15 years without being replanted. Area grocery stores will have them fresh and frozen year round. Look for firm, bright green spears with healthy tips that are tight and not mushy. Frozen are equally nutritious.

Asparagus is a nutrient-dense food which is a good source of fiber, iron, folic acid, vitamins A and C and thiamin, a B vitamin. They contain important antioxidants, glutathione and rutin, precursors to Vitamin A.