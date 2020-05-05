Paula Przywojski: Think green — it's asparagus season!

It’s officially asparagus season! These tasty spring spears pack a nutritional punch with vitamins and minerals, and are easy to cook. Asparagus is one of the three vegetables common in North American cuisine that comes from a perennial plant. The other two are artichokes and rhubarb. Local growing season is from April to early June. Michigan and California are the top growers of asparagus. Oceana County, Michigan is the self-proclaimed asparagus capital of the world, hosting the National Asparagus Festival in June of each year.
An asparagus planting is usually not harvested for the first three years after the crowns are planted allowing the crown to develop a strong fibrous root system. A well cared for asparagus planting will generally produce for about 15 years without being replanted. Area grocery stores will have them fresh and frozen year round. Look for firm, bright green spears with healthy tips that are tight and not mushy. Frozen are equally nutritious.
Asparagus is a nutrient-dense food which is a good source of fiber, iron, folic acid, vitamins A and C and thiamin, a B vitamin. They contain important antioxidants, glutathione and rutin, precursors to Vitamin A.
There are only 20 calories in ½ cup cooked, about 5 spears. These calories come from healthy carbohydrates with no fat. Fun fact — everyone makes “asparagus urine,” but not everyone can smell it! Scientific study has confirmed why some individuals don’t notice the uniquely pungent urine experienced by others after eating asparagus. The sulfurous compounds in asparagus urine are highly correlated with a condition called “specific anosmia,” the genetic inability to smell certain odors.
When buying fresh spears, try and enjoy them the same day you purchase them. If not, wrap the bases in a damp paper towel, place in a plastic bag, and refrigerate for up to four days. You can also stand the spears upright in a container filled with 1 inch of water. Cover the asparagus and the container with a plastic bag.
To prepare, rinse the spears — especially the tips — with cold water. Snap off the woody base of each spear a few times to find a place there it breaks easily; usually around the bottom third of the spear. You can cook the spears as they are, or peel the skin (with a potato peeler) to make stalks more tender. Roasting, steaming, grilling, sauté, and stir-frying are some ways to prepare asparagus. 5-6 spears equal a serving and 1 pound is 18-24 spears.
A few quick serving ideas:
- Add cold asparagus to your favorite salad.
- Toss freshly cooked pasta with asparagus, olive oil and your favorite pasta herbs. We especially enjoy thyme, tarragon and rosemary.
- Chopped asparagus make a flavorful and colorful addition to omelets.
- Serve them raw on a fresh vegetable platter.
Try these recipes this spring and summer season and enjoy these nutritious spears!
Roasted asparagus
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 24 asparagus spears
1 tablespoon olive oil
Pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Prepare asparagus by washing them and snapping or cutting the ends off. Place asparagus on a baking sheet or in a baking dish. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss lightly to coat. If desired, season with pepper. Roast, uncovered, about 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender, lightly tossing twice during roasting. If desired, season with herbs and lemon.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (4-5 spears): Calories 35, fat 2 g, monounsaturated fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 2 mg, carbohydrate 3 g, fiber 2 g, protein 2 g
Pickled asparagus
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound fresh asparagus (18-24 spears)
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- ¼ cup pearl onions
- ¼ cup cider vinegar
- 1 sprig fresh dill
- 1 cup water
- 2 whole cloves
- 3 cloves garlic, whole
- 8 whole black peppercorns
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 6 whole coriander seeds
Directions
Combine all ingredients in air tight container. Refrigerate for 4 weeks. Could also be canned.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: (4-5 spears) Calories 48, fat 0 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 11 mg, carbohydrate 8 g, fiber 4 g, protein 3 g
Source: Mayo Clinic Health System
Asparagus and radish salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound fresh asparagus (18-24 spears)
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ¼ teaspoon powdered ginger
- 2-3 dashes Asian red chile sauce, such as sriracha (optional)
- 1 bunch radishes, trimmed and cut into wedges
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallion
Directions
Fill a medium bowl with ice water and place by the stove. Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large sauce pain fitted with a steamer basket.
Thinly slice asparagus stalks on the diagonal, leaving the tips whole. Place in the steamer basket and steam until tender-crisp about 1 minute. Transfer the asparagus to the ice water. Drain.
Combine vinegar, soy sauce, canola oil, sesame oil, ginger and chile sauce (if using) in a large bowl. Add the asparagus, radishes and scallion; toss to combine. Serve warm or room temperature.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (1 cup): Calories 66, fat 4g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 181 mg, carbohydrate 7 g, fiber 3 g, protein 3 g
Recipe from: Eatingwell.com
Fit & flavorful canned asparagus
Makes 9 pints or 70 servings
Ingredients
- 16 lbs fresh asparagus
- 8 cloves garlic, chopped
Directions
Wash asparagus. Snap off woody stems and trim off any tough scales. Cut into 1 inch pieces and wash again.
Pack asparagus as tightly as possible into sterilized hot jars, leaving about 1 inch of head space.
Add garlic and lemon juice, distributed between 9 jars. Add one or two slices of lemon to each jar.
Pour boiling water into jars, leaving 1 inch of head space. Cover with sterilized lids and bands. Snug down lids. Can under pressure (15 lbs) for 30 minutes.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: Calories 19, protein 2 g, carbohydrates 4 g, total fat 0.1 g, saturated fat 0 g, unsaturated fat 0.1 g, trans fat 0 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 2 mg, fiber 2 g
Recipe from: Chef Richard Johnson
Paula Przywojski is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.