Pumpkin for every meal

It’s the time of year where we see pumpkins displayed in yards or by front doors, but pumpkins are for more than decoration.

I’m talking real pumpkin — not pumpkin spice-flavored items. Pumpkins provide wonderful nutrients including vitamin A, fiber and potassium. They are low in fat, cholesterol and sodium. While you might think of using raw or canned pumpkin for pie, there are great ways you can use pumpkin in a variety of foods.

Cooking raw pumpkin is simple, but it is sturdy, and you need a sharp knife. Cut the pumpkin into segments (like slicing melon) and boil in water for about five minutes. Drain the pumpkin and peel the rind. To soften the pumpkin meat, you can bake it or boil it until fork tender but not mushy. You can use the cubed pumpkin in recipes or mash/puree.

Pumpkin is versatile and can be used in recipes for every meal. Consider adding pumpkin puree to muffins, oatmeal, pancakes or a smoothie to give your breakfast a burst of nutrients.

For lunch and dinner consider adding pumpkin to a pizza, soup/chili, macaroni and cheese or as a side with other roasted vegetables. For snacks, pumpkin puree and pumpkin seeds can be used in making energy balls. You can use pumpkin puree mixed with yogurt or peanut butter to make a dip for fruit or mix it into a hummus dip for veggies.