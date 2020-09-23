Pumpkin for every meal

It’s the time of year where we see pumpkins displayed in yards or by front doors, but pumpkins are for more than decoration.
I’m talking real pumpkin — not pumpkin spice-flavored items. Pumpkins provide wonderful nutrients including vitamin A, fiber and potassium. They are low in fat, cholesterol and sodium. While you might think of using raw or canned pumpkin for pie, there are great ways you can use pumpkin in a variety of foods.
Cooking raw pumpkin is simple, but it is sturdy, and you need a sharp knife. Cut the pumpkin into segments (like slicing melon) and boil in water for about five minutes. Drain the pumpkin and peel the rind. To soften the pumpkin meat, you can bake it or boil it until fork tender but not mushy. You can use the cubed pumpkin in recipes or mash/puree.
Pumpkin is versatile and can be used in recipes for every meal. Consider adding pumpkin puree to muffins, oatmeal, pancakes or a smoothie to give your breakfast a burst of nutrients.
For lunch and dinner consider adding pumpkin to a pizza, soup/chili, macaroni and cheese or as a side with other roasted vegetables. For snacks, pumpkin puree and pumpkin seeds can be used in making energy balls. You can use pumpkin puree mixed with yogurt or peanut butter to make a dip for fruit or mix it into a hummus dip for veggies.
Don’t forget about roasting the seeds! Pumpkin seeds are a delicious and healthful snack and a good source of nutrients, including zinc. To toast your pumpkin seeds, rinse to remove pulp and strings and drain/dry the seeds. Spread seeds on a baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray or drizzle a small amount of olive oil over seeds. Bake at 325°F for about 30 minutes or until lightly toasted. Stir occasionally during cooking. Try a seasoning on your toasted seeds such as garlic powder or Cajun seasoning.
Pumpkin is a perfect ingredient to experiment with because it’s versatile. See the recipes below for some ideas of how it can be incorporated into any meal of the day.
Pumpkin cranberry muffins
Makes 12 muffins
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. baking powder
2½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice
½ tsp. salt
1 egg
⅔ cup brown sugar, unpacked
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 cup pumpkin puree
¼ cup nonfat plain yogurt
½ cup fresh or frozen/thawed cranberries
Preheat oven to 400° F. Coat muffin tins with cooking spray.
In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, pie spice and salt; set aside. In a separate bowl, beat together egg, brown sugar and oil with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the pumpkin puree and yogurt and beat again. Add dry ingredients and cranberries to the liquid ingredients and stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Spoon batter into prepared muffins tins, filling about two-thirds full. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Set tin on a wire rack to cool.
Nutrition analysis per muffin: 140 calories, 3 g fat, 3 g protein, 25 g carbohydrate, < 1 g fiber, 170 mg sodium
Pumpkin chili
Makes 8 servings
- 3 (15 oz.) cans black beans, drained
- 2 (14.5 oz.) cans plain diced tomatoes
- 1 cup pureed pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 2 cups diced yellow onion (about one medium onion)
- 1 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. cumin
- ¼ tsp. nutmeg
- ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. coarse ground black pepper
Place all ingredients in a crock pot. Cook on high for four hours or low for eight hours.
Assorted toppings can be added such as avocado, cherry tomatoes, chopped scallions or onions, or cilantro.
Nutritional analysis per serving (does not include toppings): 250 calories, 1.5 g fat, 12 g protein, 46 g carbohydrate, 13 g fiber, 1230 mg sodium
Pumpkin peanut butter dip
Makes about 12 (2 tbsp.) servings
- ¾ cup peanut butter
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- ¾ cup pumpkin puree
In medium bowl combine peanut butter and brown sugar. Add vanilla and pumpkin and stir until combined. Serve with sliced apples, carrots, celery sticks or crackers.
Nutrition Analysis per 2 tbsp. serving: 110 calories, 9 g fat, 4 g protein, 7 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 75 mg sodium
Casey Sommerville is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian
