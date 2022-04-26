Rachel Johnson: Don’t overlook cabbage

Cabbage is a delicious, hearty green that makes a great addition to all meals! Cabbage comes into season in June and stays ready through November. From basic red and green cabbage to napa cabbage, there are a range of types of this delicious green available at farmer’s markets as well as the grocery store. Think beyond coleslaw and sauerkraut and add cabbage to a variety of dishes and meals.

Cabbage’s crispy, robust leaves carry a lot of nutrition. It is rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, along with folate, manganese, calcium, potassium and magnesium. One cup of cabbage contains over half of the vitamin C needed in an entire day. Cabbage is a good source of fiber and has two grams in every cup; cabbage is high in soluble fiber, which helps both gastrointestinal and cardiac health.

Cabbage makes a great base for salads. Coleslaw is a very popular cabbage salad dish, but you should consider adding shredded cabbage to any other salads as the base. Adding cabbage to another leafy green will make the dish’s texture interesting and provide extra crunch and crisp. Cabbage holds up well in the refrigerator after it is chopped, making it easy to prepare ahead of time and use all week long.

Cabbage’s texture holds up well to many different cooking methods. It can be cooked on the stovetop in a variety of ways – sauté or braise in a small amount of oil, adding onion and garlic for extra flavor. Cabbage can easily be boiled or steamed for cooking without added oil. Cabbage’s thicker texture makes it hold up well to higher cooking temperatures. Try roasting cabbage or even grilling, for a dish that is tender on the inside yet caramelized and crispy on the outside.

For those interested in pickling and canning, cabbage is well known as the star ingredient in sauerkraut, which can be prepared at home with a little time. Cabbage is also a main ingredient in kimchi, a popular Korean pickled dish. The fermentation process adds beneficial probiotics that can help maintain healthy gut microbiome and support digestive health.

Think outside the lettuce for spring salads and consider giving cabbage a side dish upgrade using any of the cooking methods discussed in this article. Your taste buds (and your health) will thank you!

If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call the Gundersen Nutrition Clinic at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.

Cabbage steaks

Makes 4 servings

One head cabbage, green or red

2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. Chili sauce

Preheat oven to 425 F. Cut cabbage into 1-inch slices, making 4-5 disks. In a bowl, whisk soy sauce, olive oil, honey, and chili sauce. Lay cabbage disks on a baking sheet; cover with the sauce. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cabbage is soft on the inside and golden brown on the outside.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 160 calories, 7 g fat, 4 g protein, 24 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 430 mg sodium

Peanut butter protein bars

Makes 9 servings

1 cup rolled oats

¼ c almond flour

¼ c vanilla protein powder

¼ c maple syrup

1 cup smooth peanut butter

½ c chocolate chips

1 tsp. coconut oil

Combine rolled oats, almond flour, protein powder, maple syrup, and peanut butter until smooth. Line a 9x9 square pan with parchment paper and press mixture into pan. Melt chocolate chips and oil in a small bowl in the microwave-heat for 20-30 seconds, stir, and repeat until smooth. Spread over the peanut butter bars and place in freezer. Cut into 9 squares once cool; store in freezer.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 310 calories, 20 g fat, 13 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 135 mg sodium

Rachel Johnson is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System

