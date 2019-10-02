As the temperatures get cooler and the sun sinks lower every day, it may seem that the fresh fruits and vegetables are done for the year. But even in Wisconsin, there are many plants that have a fall harvest and can be enjoyed after the hot days of summer are over.
Autumn lends itself to delicious, aromatic and diverse flavors. Whether you’re a pumpkin spice fan or an apple cider lover, you are sure to find many fall-inspired food ideas in every corner of the grocery store or farmers market. Here we will review produce that is in season in the later months and provide some recipe suggestions.
Butternut squash is an iconic fall ingredient, perfect for making creamy soups, savory dishes or topping refreshing salads. It’s also very nutritious. Butternut squash is high in vitamin E, thiamin, niacin, vitamin B-6, folate, pantothenic acid and manganese. In addition, just one cup of cubed butternut squash provides 582 mg of potassium, more than what you would find in a banana. A diet high in potassium may benefit hypertension. Add in this delicious fall vegetable to a variety of healthy meals and snacks. Frozen butternut squash is an easier option for quick preparation.
Nothing says “fall” quite like a basket of fresh-picked apples. Apples are every baker’s best friend because of the endless possibilities, but you can also use them in countless meal ideas. Whether you want to bake a pie, add them to a fall-inspired recipe or simply eat them fresh, apples will provide nutritious sweetness to any dish. Apples offer four grams of fiber per fruit and a high-water content which helps keep you full and satisfied. Try baking apples in the oven for a high-fiber sweet treat. Or make extras into applesauce and enjoy all winter.
Pumpkin is a great ingredient for getting creative in the kitchen. Yes, pumpkin pie is popular, but this squash can be so much more than just pie filling. It can be treated like butternut squash and make tasty pumpkin soup. Cubed pumpkin makes a great addition to casseroles and other comfort foods. To keep it simple, just slice into wedges and roast in the oven with salt and pepper. Any way you choose to cook it, you are getting a nutritious treat because pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, folate and fiber.
Sweet potatoes are an easy way to add extra nutrients to many dishes. Simply swap white potatoes for sweet potatoes in equal amounts in any recipes. One sweet potato contains 400% of the daily requirement of vitamin A. They are also high in potassium which can help lower blood pressure and high in fiber which is beneficial for satiety, heart health and gut health. Experiment with different versions of potato-based favorites, including scalloped sweet potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes or baked sweet potatoes. The vegetable can be flavored sweet or savory.
These are just a few examples of fall favorites that can make amazing autumn-inspired dishes. There are countless others, so be sure you head to your local farmers market and stock up on some delicious fresh fruits and vegetables. Experiment with something you’ve never tried before — you will be pleasantly satisfied.
If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call the Gundersen Nutrition Clinic at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
Moroccan chickpea and butternut squash stew
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1½ cups couscous
- 1½ cups hot water
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- ½ medium onion, sliced
- 3 cups butternut squash, diced
- 2 carrots, cut into thick strips
- 2 green zucchinis, cut into thick strips
- 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt, to taste
- ½ cup fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
In a large pot, heat canola oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and sauté for 3-5 minutes, until fragrant and soft. Add diced tomato, broth, bay leaf, salt and cinnamon sticks. Add the butternut squash and carrots and simmer for 10 minutes or until squash is fork tender.
Add zucchini and rinsed chickpeas, and simmer for another five minutes or until all vegetables have cooked through and the stew is thickened.
To prepare the couscous, heat water until boiling and add to the couscous. Stir to combine, remove from heat, then cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove cover and fluff the couscous with a fork.
To serve, plate the couscous in the middle and spoon the stew over the top. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top as desired.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 300 calories, 3.5 g fat, 11 g protein, 57 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 390 mg sodium
Ginger butternut squash soup recipe
Serves: 4
Directions
- 1 small butternut squash
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, grated
- ½ large yellow onion
- 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
Directions
Cut butternut squash in half, place flesh-side up in a cake pan and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for about 45 minutes or until tender.
In a large pot heat olive oil over medium-high heat and sauté onions, garlic and ginger until onions are soft about 5 minutes.
When squash in cool enough to handle, use a large spoon to scoop out the squash flesh. Add butternut squash and broth to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 10 minutes and remove from heat.
Puree using an immersion blender or regular blender until soup reaches the desired consistency.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 140 calories, 4 g fat, 3 g protein, 28 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 80 mg sodium
