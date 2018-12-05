With all the information on food packaging, it can be confusing to know what you should be looking for when reading a label. How do you decide which information makes the biggest difference when you are trying to decide which foods to buy? Should everyone be looking at fat content, cholesterol, sodium and carbohydrates?
Without guidance, the nutrition label can be more confusing than helpful. But with a few simple tricks and guidelines, you can be confident that you are making the best possible choice for yourself with the foods you decide to put on your table.
The first thing to check on the food label is the serving size. You’ll find it near the top of the label right under the “nutrition facts” title. While you may expect the serving for some items to be less than the entire package, you may not anticipate that what looks like a single-serving snack bag, for example, may be two or more servings. The rest of the nutrition information listed is based on that serving size.
Next, use your personal preferences and health concerns to guide what other numbers are important to check on the label. If you have been advised to follow a lower sodium, lower fat or consistent carbohydrate diet by your medical team, then move on to those areas of the nutrition facts label. You may find it helpful to use the “high” and “low” guidelines to help make choices in line with your personal concerns. A food with five percent daily value or less of a nutrient is considered “low” in that nutrient. A food with 20 percent daily value or greater of a nutrient is considered “high” in that nutrient. You want to focus on foods that are “low” in things you are trying to limit, and “high” in things you want. These guidelines provide a quick and simple way to compare nutrient quantity between different foods.
If sugar content is important to you, identifying added and natural sugars on the nutrition facts label is becoming easier. Many nutrition labels now identify added sugars separate from the total sugar content, making it easier to identify how much sugar the food contains naturally and how much is added for sweetness. The recommended daily amount of added sugar is 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams per day for men. You can also determine if a food has added sugar by looking for words like sugar, syrup or any word ending in -ose in the ingredients list. If one of these words is in the top of the ingredient list, then added sugar is one of the main ingredients.
There is a lot of other information found by reading the ingredients list. Foods with very long, complicated ingredients lists are likely highly processed foods with many additives that may not be beneficial. Ingredients are listed in order of content in the final product, so the ingredients listed first make up the biggest portion of the food. If sugar, salt or a non-heart-healthy fat are listed in the top few ingredients, it may be a good idea to search for another choice. While some foods, like nutritional supplements, have a long ingredient list, in general, foods with shorter ingredients lists are less processed.
Choosing more foods that do not carry a nutrition label at all is a good guideline to help you move away from highly processed foods. Whole, unprocessed foods do not come with a nutrition label, but they often have an even greater nutrient density. Fresh fruits and vegetables are unlabeled in the produce section, yet they are rich in vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that provide many health benefits. Introducing more minimally processed meats and plant-based proteins will improve the overall nutrient profile of your diet, as these foods have less added fats and sodium than their processed counterparts. The nutrition label does not tell the whole story for foods, but following some simple guidelines will help you identify foods that bring more health benefits to the table.
Corn and crab
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups chicken broth, reserve ¼ cup
- 1 can creamed corn
- 1 lb. blue crab
- 1 cup 1% milk
- ¼ cup parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Cilantro, optional
- Oyster crackers, optional
Directions
Cut kernels off the ears of corn. In a large pan, sauté the celery and onion in butter on medium heat until the onion is translucent and celery is tender. Add in the corn and sauté until tender, about five minutes. Whisk in flour, then slowly add broth while stirring.
Bring to a boil and stir in the creamed corn. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Stir in crab, milk and chopped parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Cook about five to 10 minutes and divide into bowls. Sprinkle with cilantro and oyster crackers if desired.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 250 calories, 7 g fat, 23 g protein, 29 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 370 mg sodium
Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins
Makes: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 6 oz. plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup maple syrup or honey
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Pinch of pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup chocolate chips, optional
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a food processor or blender, pulse the oats for about ten seconds until they are blended to a smooth consistency (like flour). Add remaining ingredients to the blender and pulse until mixed. Stir in chocolate chips if desired.
Transfer to a greased muffin tin. Bake for 18-20 minutes.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 190 calories, 6 g fat, 5 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 75 mg sodium
