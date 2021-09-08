Rachel Johnson: Stay hydrated when active

Sport drinks are commonly marketed towards active people and children, especially when participating in athletic activities. But, are they necessary? Sports drinks can have benefits when engaging in moderate to high intensity exercise for an hour or longer. Sports drinks contain electrolytes including sodium and potassium, which help the body retain hydration and replace electrolytes that are lost in sweat.

Commercial sports drinks and coconut water contain electrolytes and can be sipped during strenuous activity to help replenish stores. One of the better ways to prevent dehydration during activity is to have a snack prior to activity, that includes carbohydrates, sodium, and potassium. Boosting stores prior to activity will help prevent dehydration and continuing to replace both electrolytes and fluid during activity.

It is important to mention that too much fluid can also cause problems. Overhydration is less common than dehydration, but some individuals may drink too much fluid and become overhydrated.

Symptoms of overhydration are like those of dehydration. When participating in long stretches of physical activity or being in a very hot environment for long periods of time, be sure to replenish sodium and electrolytes as well as fluid. This can help to prevent overhydration and dehydration at the same time.