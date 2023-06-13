As summer begins and the weather warms, schedules are beginning to fill up. Busy days and evenings full of activities can seem overwhelming when trying to make healthier lifestyle choices. It can also seem daunting to think of healthier options when many activities are outside, with no refrigerator in sight. With a few tips and tricks, eating healthier on the go can be a breeze.
Plan ahead
On days with fewer activities, take time to prepare healthier options so there is always something available to grab on the go. Keep basic options from each of the five food groups on hand so you can mix and match for satisfying snack and meal options.
Proteins:
- Hard-boiled eggs, tuna packets, turkey meat sticks, deli meat, lean meats. Prepare in bulk in advance and store in the refrigerator for quickly adding to salads, sandwiches or bowls.
People are also reading…
Grains:
- Whole grain crackers, rice cakes, rice packets, whole grain pasta
Dairy:
- String cheese, Greek yogurt
Fruit:
- Whole fresh fruit is an easy grab and go option; pair with a protein like nuts or a dairy like string cheese for a high fiber and protein snack on the go.
Vegetables:
- Cut up a variety of options to have on hand for easy grab-and-go snacks or additions to meals. Peppers, celery, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli and tomatoes are easy options. Cut into slices and dice the rest; the diced portions can be added to main dishes like pasta, tacos or casseroles to increase nutrients.
Any of these options prepared ahead can be taken on the go for a short trip. A little planning ahead makes it easy and less stressful to figure out food options when you’re in the middle of a busy day.
Find easy choices wherever you go
There are good options to be found on most menus that can be combined for satisfying, energizing meals. When choosing sides, opt for those with whole grains, vegetables and fruits. These choices add filling fiber. Eating a protein containing food, plus something with fiber, will maximize your satisfaction and keep your energy up longer.
When on the road, balanced options that include protein and fiber can be found in most places you may stop along the way; fresh fruit like apples and bananas are plentiful at gas stations. Some places offer other options such as grab-and-go salads or vegetables with dipping sauce. Eggs, string cheese and jerky can be found in many gas stations as well, and when combined with fiber, they will keep you full while on the road. Many of these options could be packed ahead of time to avoid stopping.
Think moderation, not perfection
Sometimes healthier options may not be available, and that’s okay. Enjoying time with family and friends is important, so make choices based on what is available to you and return to normal habits once the event is over.
If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call the Gundersen Nutrition Clinic at 608-775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.