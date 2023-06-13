Irish Vegetable Soup

Makes: 10 servings

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 large carrots, sliced

3 green onions, sliced (whites and greens)

1 yellow onion, diced

1 stalk celery, sliced

3 garlic cloves, diced

2-3 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 6-8 pieces

2 quarts (8 cups) low-sodium vegetable broth

2 cups broccoli florets (about one medium head of broccoli)

Freshly ground black pepper and salt, to taste

Directions

Prepare vegetables by slicing or dicing. The soup will be pureed in the end, so rough slicing is great for this recipe. Leave peels on carrots and sweet potato for extra fiber, if desired.

Melt olive oil and butter in a large stock pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery and both onions with a pinch of salt. Cook for 10 minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Add in garlic cloves. Stir and cook for additional 1-2 minutes. Add potatoes and broth. Stir to combine, cover and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add broccoli and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, until everything is tender.

Using an immersion blender, blend the soup to a fine consistency. Alternatively, you could use a high-powered blender. You will need to transfer the soup carefully to the blender in batches, then puree until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.

Nutrition analysis (per serving): 100 calories, 5 g fat, 2 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 220 mg sodium