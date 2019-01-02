Finding fresh, local produce in the winter in Wisconsin can be challenging. However, winter can still a great time to find fresh fruits and vegetables at your local grocery store. Although the summer days of local berries or fresh corn on the cob have come and gone, there are still plenty of fresh options for produce during the winter months.
When looking for fruit, check for sales on apples, bananas, pears, pineapple, kiwi and citrus fruits, including oranges and grapefruit. Lemons and limes are also in season and can add an extra splash of flavor to your favorite meals.
Root vegetables like beets, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, rutabagas, sweet potatoes and turnips are also in season. Other vegetables you may be able to find deals on include avocados, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, celery, leeks, mushrooms, onions, pumpkins and squash. In addition to this, some of leafy green vegetables are also in season. Try out collard greens, kale and Swiss chard.
In addition to this, check out canned or frozen fruit and vegetable options at your local store. Not only can you find good sales on some of these products in the winter, they count toward the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Canned and frozen fruits and vegetables are made during peak season, meaning they are processed at the peak of quality. Not only do canned fruits and vegetables contain fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they often require less preparation than fresh options and have a longer shelf life. When shopping, look for fruit canned in 100% juice or fruit frozen without any added sugar. Look for vegetables without added sodium or sauces.
Both fruits and vegetables are naturally low in fat, sodium and calories. They are also high in vitamin C, fiber, potassium and folate. Certain winter vegetables, like sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli and pumpkins, are also high in vitamin A. Together, these fruit and vegetables finds will help support your health and wellness this winter.
Acorn squash with apples
Servings: 2
Ingredients
- 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and sliced
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 small acorn squash, about 6 inches in diameter
- 2 teaspoons trans fat-free margarine
Directions
In a small bowl, mix together the apple and brown sugar. Set aside.
Pierce the squash several times with a sharp knife to let the steam escape during cooking. Microwave on high until tender, about 5 minutes. Turn the squash after 3 minutes to ensure even cooking.
Place the squash on a cutting board and cut in half. Scrape the seeds out of the center of each half and discard the seeds. Fill the hollowed squash with the apple mixture.
Return the squash to the microwave and cook until the apples are softened, about 2 minutes.
Transfer the squash to a serving dish. Top each half with 1 teaspoon margarine and serve immediately.
Nutritional information: Per serving (serving size: ½ squash and ½ apple): Calories 204, total fat 4 g, saturated fat 0.5 g, trans fat 0 g, monounsaturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 46 mg, total carbohydrate 40 g, dietary fiber 6 g, added sugars 6 g, protein 2 g
Sweet potatoes and roasted bananas
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds sweet potatoes, washed
- 2 medium bananas, peeled and halved
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
Heat the oven to 375 F. Lightly coat a baking dish with cooking spray.
Using a fork, poke several holes in the sweet potatoes. Bake until the potatoes are soft, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and set aside. Peel when cool to the touch.
Place the banana halves in the prepared baking dish. Bake uncovered until the fruit is soft and juicy, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour the orange juice over the bananas. Stir to scrape the drippings and mash the bananas well.
In a large mixing bowl, add the bananas, sweet potatoes, spices and brown sugar. Using an electric mixer, blend until smooth.
Transfer to an ovenproof serving bowl and return to the oven. Bake until warmed through. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
Nutritional information: Per serving (serving size: about ¾ cup): Calories 156, total fat (trace), saturated fat (trace), trans fat 0 g, monounsaturated fat (trace), cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 64 mg, total carbohydrate 37 g, dietary fiber 5 g, total sugars 14 g, added sugars 4 g, protein 2 g
