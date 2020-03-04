Rachel Wontor: Frozen foods for the win

March is National Frozen Foods Month. With frozen food choices ranging from tasty entrees to easy side dishes and frozen fruits and vegetables, taking a stroll through the frozen food aisles can add many healthy choices to your weekly meal selections.

One of the most popular reasons for buying frozen food is that it can be very convenient. The frozen foods section of your grocery store is stocked with frozen vegetables and side dish options, many of which can be ready within minutes when heated in the microwave or stovetop. In addition to this, there are plenty of frozen entree options available at the grocery store. Frozen entrees can be a healthy, convenient option for meals throughout the week, including meals in your workplace.

Frozen foods can also be stored for months without spoiling, which can help to reduce food waste. One study found that using frozen foods in a home can help to reduce food waste by up to 47%. This is both more sustainable and can help to save money on groceries. Don’t forget to utilize your freezer at home, too. Freezing meals can be a great way to prepare for the week or to store leftovers. You can also freeze many fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats before they spoil to decrease food waste.