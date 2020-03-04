Rachel Wontor: Frozen foods for the win

March is National Frozen Foods Month. With frozen food choices ranging from tasty entrees to easy side dishes and frozen fruits and vegetables, taking a stroll through the frozen food aisles can add many healthy choices to your weekly meal selections.
One of the most popular reasons for buying frozen food is that it can be very convenient. The frozen foods section of your grocery store is stocked with frozen vegetables and side dish options, many of which can be ready within minutes when heated in the microwave or stovetop. In addition to this, there are plenty of frozen entree options available at the grocery store. Frozen entrees can be a healthy, convenient option for meals throughout the week, including meals in your workplace.
Frozen foods can also be stored for months without spoiling, which can help to reduce food waste. One study found that using frozen foods in a home can help to reduce food waste by up to 47%. This is both more sustainable and can help to save money on groceries. Don’t forget to utilize your freezer at home, too. Freezing meals can be a great way to prepare for the week or to store leftovers. You can also freeze many fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats before they spoil to decrease food waste.
Now you may be asking yourself whether frozen food is as healthy as fresh food. The answer is: it can be. Because frozen fruits and vegetables are typically frozen within hours of harvesting in their peak season, it means that these foods are preserved at the height of their nutritional value. Not only that, freezing foods helps to lock in their nutritional value, minimizing nutritional losses that can occur over time. Studies have shown that frozen fruits and vegetables have similar, and in some cases better, nutritional value when compared to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Because there is a wide range of frozen foods available, it is important to read the nutrition facts label and note the listed ingredients to find foods without added seasonings or sauces, which can add additional calories from added fats and sugars, and be a significant source of sodium. Look for frozen vegetables without added butter, cream, or cheese sauces and look for plain frozen fruits, skipping those that are frozen in sugary sauces. For frozen entrees, choose those with less than 600 mg of sodium per serving. Consider adding additional fresh or frozen vegetables to these meals to make them even healthier.
As you can see, frozen foods can be a great addition to your weekly menu. So, this March, celebrate National Frozen Foods Month by trying more foods from the frozen food aisle. It may just save you time and money!
Green smoothie
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 banana
- Juice of 1 lemon (about 4 tablespoons)
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and/or raspberries)
- 2 ounces fresh raw baby spinach (about 2 cups)
- Fresh mint to taste
- 1 cup cold water or ice
You have free articles remaining.
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender or juicer and puree. Enjoy.
Nutritional analysis: Per serving (serving size: 6 fluid ounces): Calories 64, total carbohydrate 12 g, dietary fiber 2 g, sodium 15 mg, total fat (trace), protein 1 g
Chicken fajitas
Serves 12
Ingredients
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in ¼-inch strips
- 3 cups frozen peppers and onions
- 12 low-fat, whole-wheat 8-inch tortillas
- ½ cup salsa
- ½ cup fat-free sour cream
- ½ cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Combine the first four ingredients in a large bowl. Add chicken slices and stir until chicken is well-coated. Marinate for 15 minutes.
Cook chicken in pan on grill or stovetop for 3 minutes, or until no longer pink. Stir in onions and peppers. Cook 5 minutes, or until done to your liking.
Divide mixture evenly among tortillas. Top each with 2 teaspoons salsa, 2 teaspoons sour cream and 2 teaspoons shredded cheese. Roll up and serve.
Nutritional analysis: Per serving (serving size: 1 filled tortilla): calories 220, total carbohydrate 16 g, dietary fiber 10 g, total fat 4 g, saturated fat 1 g, protein 30 g
Rachel Wontor is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.