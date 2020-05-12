Rachel Wontor: Happy International Hummus Day -- an homage to a delicious dish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy International Hummus Day! Today, May 13, is a celebration of this creamy and delicious dip that has been a part of cultures across the world for centuries. Although the exact origins of hummus have long been disputed, many cultures — including the Lebanese, Syrians, Greeks and Egyptians — all claim to hold the origins of this food. Interestingly, the first-known reference to hummus dates all the way back to the 13th century!

Traditionally, hummus is made from pureed chickpeas, tahini (ground sesame seeds), lemon juice and garlic. Some variations include olive oil and other spices, depending on the region and culture.

Regardless of origin, hummus has now become commonplace in grocery stores and restaurants across the United States. Traditionally, hummus is eaten as a dip with pita bread or as a topping to main dishes containing falafel, chicken, lamb or eggplant.

Because of its versatility, hummus has become more mainstream in the United States in recent years. Here, it has been marketed as a healthier dip to serve as an appetizer or as a creamy addition to different meals. Although not considered conventional, much of the hummus found in American grocery stores includes ingredients like roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and artichokes, which can be flavorful additions to classical hummus recipes.