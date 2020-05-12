Rachel Wontor: Happy International Hummus Day -- an homage to a delicious dish

Happy International Hummus Day! Today, May 13, is a celebration of this creamy and delicious dip that has been a part of cultures across the world for centuries. Although the exact origins of hummus have long been disputed, many cultures — including the Lebanese, Syrians, Greeks and Egyptians — all claim to hold the origins of this food. Interestingly, the first-known reference to hummus dates all the way back to the 13th century!
Traditionally, hummus is made from pureed chickpeas, tahini (ground sesame seeds), lemon juice and garlic. Some variations include olive oil and other spices, depending on the region and culture.
Regardless of origin, hummus has now become commonplace in grocery stores and restaurants across the United States. Traditionally, hummus is eaten as a dip with pita bread or as a topping to main dishes containing falafel, chicken, lamb or eggplant.
Because of its versatility, hummus has become more mainstream in the United States in recent years. Here, it has been marketed as a healthier dip to serve as an appetizer or as a creamy addition to different meals. Although not considered conventional, much of the hummus found in American grocery stores includes ingredients like roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and artichokes, which can be flavorful additions to classical hummus recipes.
Nutritionally, the foundation of hummus is chickpeas, which contain 135 calories, 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per ½ cup. Chickpeas also contain high amounts of folate, manganese and iron. From there, the nutritional value of hummus can vary significantly due to differences amongst hummus recipes. One ingredient common in all hummus recipes is tahini, however, quantities varying between recipes. In addition, olive oil is often added to the common brands of hummus found at the grocery store. Both tahini and olive oil are good sources of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, but watch out for recipes containing large amounts of either of these 2 ingredients. Adding just 1 tablespoon of these can add between 90 and 120 calories to your recipe.
So, this year, celebrate with others around the world by enjoying one of the many delicious ways to eat hummus! Consider using the recipe below to make your own homemade hummus creation.
Fun fact: Lebanon set a Guinness World Record in 2010 for the largest plate of hummus, weighing in at 23,042 pounds!
Hummus
Serves: 14
Ingredients
- 2 cans (16 ounces each) reduced-sodium garbanzos, rinsed and drained except for ¼ cup liquid
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- 3 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste)
- 2 tablespoons chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley
Directions
In a blender or food processor, add the garbanzos. Process to puree. Combine the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, pepper, paprika, tahini and parsley. Blend well. Add the reserved liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture has the consistency of a thick spread. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutritional analysis: Per serving (serving size: ¼ cup): Calories 79, total fat 3 g, total carbohydrate 10 g, dietary fiber 2.5 g, protein 3 g, sodium 182 mg
Source: mayoclinic.org
