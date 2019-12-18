Rachel Wontor: Healthy habits for 2020

Third, aim to increase your physical activity.

Adults should aim to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days each week and children and teenagers should get at least 60 minutes of exercise each day. Many gyms, fitness clubs, and yoga studios have deals this time of year — consider checking one (or several) out. If these don’t interest you, consider a daily walk either outside or around the Valley View Mall, which opens at 6 a.m. Monday-Saturday for walking. Consider joining a sports team. If none of these options interest you, consider checking out different Youtube channels for at-home exercise. You can find recorded workouts ranging from high intensity interval training, barre and strength training all the way to chair exercises.

Finally, set SMART goals.

These are goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Asking yourself questions such as, “What do I want to accomplish?” and “By when do I want to reach my goal?” can help you in this process. An example of this would be modifying a vague a New Year’s resolution, such as, “I want to drink more water,” to say, “I want to drink at least 64 ounces of water every day each in January.” By setting SMART goals, you can focus your attention on tasks that develop new skills and healthy habits.