Rachel Wontor: Healthy habits for 2020

With the holidays almost over and the new year approaching, talk of New Year’s resolutions is just around the corner. Whether you faithfully set New Year’s resolutions every year or whether you avoid them altogether, here are some tips that can help you to have a healthier 2020.
First, go back to basics.
With countless diets and endless nutrition information available, it can be difficult to know which information to trust. Therefore, it is helpful to go back to nutrition basics. Start by eating more of the foods known to promote health and well-being, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. Aim to make half your plate fruits and vegetables. Select lean meats, poultry and fish, rather than red or processed meats. Work to limit foods and beverages that are high in added sugars, sodium or fat. Always remember that if a diet sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Second, stay hydrated.
Limit sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, sports drinks, sweetened tea and coffee, and fruit-flavored drinks. Instead, choose beverages such as water, 100% juice, low-fat milk or unsweetened tea. In addition, check out sugar-free flavored waters and sparkling water, which offer the health benefits of water, but have the added bonus of different flavors and carbonation.
Third, aim to increase your physical activity.
Adults should aim to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days each week and children and teenagers should get at least 60 minutes of exercise each day. Many gyms, fitness clubs, and yoga studios have deals this time of year — consider checking one (or several) out. If these don’t interest you, consider a daily walk either outside or around the Valley View Mall, which opens at 6 a.m. Monday-Saturday for walking. Consider joining a sports team. If none of these options interest you, consider checking out different Youtube channels for at-home exercise. You can find recorded workouts ranging from high intensity interval training, barre and strength training all the way to chair exercises.
Finally, set SMART goals.
These are goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Asking yourself questions such as, “What do I want to accomplish?” and “By when do I want to reach my goal?” can help you in this process. An example of this would be modifying a vague a New Year’s resolution, such as, “I want to drink more water,” to say, “I want to drink at least 64 ounces of water every day each in January.” By setting SMART goals, you can focus your attention on tasks that develop new skills and healthy habits.
Cauliflower ‘mashed potatoes’
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
Benefits: 1. Low sodium, 2. low fat, 3. healthy carb
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 leek, white only, split in 4 pieces
- 1 tablespoon soft-tub margarine, nonhydrogenated
- Pepper to taste
Break cauliflower into small pieces. In a large saucepan, steam cauliflower, garlic and leeks in water until completely tender, about 20 to 30 minutes.
Use a food processor to puree the vegetables until the texture resembles mashed potatoes. Process only a small portion at a time.
If you prefer a smoother texture, use a blender. Be sure to hold the blender lid on firmly with a dish towel. Add a little hot water if vegetables seem dry.
Stir in margarine and pepper to taste. Serve.
Nutritional analysis (per serving): Calories 67, protein 2 g, total carbohydrate 9 g, dietary fiber 2.5 g, sodium 60 mg, total fat 3 g, saturated fat 1 g
Linguine with garbanzo beans and arugula
Serves: 4 (serving size: about 1½ cups)
Benefits: 1. Healthy carb, 2. high fiber
- 6 ounces whole-grain linguine or spaghetti
- ½ tablespoon olive or canola oil
- 1 cup fresh or frozen stir-fry vegetables (onions and green, red and yellow peppers), chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 can (15 ounces) unsalted garbanzo beans, drained
- ¼teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 4 ounces (about 4 cups) arugula or baby spinach, coarsely chopped
Cook linguine for 5 minutes in boiling water. Drain, reserving 2 cups cooking water.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add stir-fry vegetables and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes.
Add the pasta, reserved cooking water, chickpeas, crushed red pepper, lemon zest and lemon juice to skillet. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.
Remove pan from the heat and stir in the cheese and arugula or baby spinach. Toss to combine until arugula or baby spinach is wilted. Serve.
Nutritional analysis (per serving): Calories 374, total fat 10 g, saturated fat 4 g, trans fat 0 g, monounsaturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 18 mg, sodium 459 mg, total carbohydrate 51 g, dietary fiber 9 g, added sugars 0 g, protein 20 g
Rachel Wontor is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse.